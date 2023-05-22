Bryan Kohberger Faces Big Day in Court

Bryan Kohberger will be arraigned in an Idaho court on Monday morning after a grand jury indicted him last week for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Kohberger is accused of breaking into an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, and stabbing four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, to death.

The 28-year-old Washington State University (WSU) graduate student was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30. A former lawyer who represented Kohberger said at the time that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Kohberger's case took a tumultuous turn last week when news surfaced that a grand jury issued an indictment, which was conducted in secret as the defense is not privy to the proceedings. Kohberger's preliminary hearing had been scheduled for June, which is now moot considering the grand jury indicted him after finding there was probable cause to do so. It's possible, however, that Kohberger will enter a plea at his arraignment after the charges are read to him on Monday.

Bryan Kohberger is seen as he takes his seat in Latah County District Court on January 5 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger will be arraigned in an Idaho court on Monday morning after a grand jury indicted him last week for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Ted S. Warren/Getty

What's in the Indictment?

The indictment spans three pages and charges Kohberger with burglary with the intent to commit murder, as well as four charges of murder in the first degree. All of the charges are classified as felonies.

What Happens Next?

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who is not involved in the case, told Newsweek that the arraignment on Monday is likely to be an emotional affair, as it's the first time the victims' families have seen Kohberger since one of his initial court appearances in January. At the time, Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee Goncalves' mother, said she felt "completely overwhelmed" at seeing Kohberger in court and thought she was going to "pass out."

Last week, Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, promised that his family wouldn't let Kohberger "get away with" the alleged crimes.

"I can't wait to see the evidence...and then I'm gonna bring it," he told ABC News. "And he's gonna realize that this...is the family that's gonna make sure he doesn't get away with it."

After Monday's arraignment, a six-month clock starts to kick-off Kohberger's trial, but the 28-year-old is expected to waive his right to a speedy trial to allow his legal team to process the mountain of evidence collected since the murders.

Coffindaffer said evidence includes more than 10,000 photos, volumes of video, DNA evidence and more. Because of this, Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she doesn't expect the trial to take place for two to four years.

"It is impossible for the defense to analyze everything they have in any short amount of time," she said. "Waiving a speedy trial allows them to do a deeper dive and a better job representing him."

Meanwhile, Kohberger will be held at the Latah County Jail in the time preceding the trial and during the trial.