Idaho Murder Victim's Father Reacts to Bryan Kohberger Hearing: 'I'm Ready'

The father of one of the victims of the University of Idaho murders has said he is ready to see some progress in the case, following the arraignment of suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of breaking into an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early-morning hours of November 13, 2022, and stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. He was arrested at home in Pennsylvania on December 30 on charges of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

The four students were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Bryan Kohberger seen in a booking photo after he was arrested on December 30, 2022 in Pennsylvania. Kaylee Goncalves' father spoke to the media and said it felt good to see progress in the case as Kohberger was arraigned on Monday. GETTY/Monroe County Correctional Facility

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's father, spoke to NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield on Monday after sitting in on Kohberger's hearing that same day.

During the hearing, in Latah County District Court, Kohberger declined to enter a plea. This prompted the Second District Judge John Judge to enter not-guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf.

Kohberger also declined to waive his right to a speedy trial so the judge scheduled it for October 2 of this year. Goncalves told Banfield how he remained hopeful that he could see justice prevail in the case, despite the "weird processes".

Goncalves said: "It felt good to get some progress. We have been delayed as long as they can possibly delay us.

"You know, I'm ready. I'm ready for this to go on and lay out the case, let communities see what the evidence is.

"Then, let the cards fly where they are going to go," Goncalves added. "There has been a lot of weird processes, things that were done in a way to help everybody and help the surviving witnesses.

"But I am just ready for the normal court process, normal justice and just get back to... " he said.

"That is what I want to see. I want to see [them] just lay it out, transparency. Everybody gets to see what their evidence is, what our evidence is and then we let the jury members decide."

Throughout the ongoing investigation, Goncalves has spoken to the media about his feelings toward the latest developments and Kohberger himself. Earlier this month, Goncalves issued a warning to the man awaiting trial for his alleged crimes.

"I can't wait to see the evidence... And then I'm gonna bring it," Goncalves said to ABC News on May 12.

He added: "And he's gonna realize that this... is the family that's gonna make sure he doesn't get away with it."

