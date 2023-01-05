Bryan Kohberger Mugshot Photo Released As He Enters Custody in Idaho

A mugshot of the man suspected of killing four university students in Idaho has been released as he arrives in the state.

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the November murders in Moscow, Idaho, was detained by authorities last week.

He is facing charges for the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

The criminology student and teaching assistant waived his extradition rights, and was then taken from Monroe County on Wednesday morning to Latah County Jail. A statement from his attorney in the extradition case has said he is "eager to be exonerated."

He is alleged to have killed the four housemates who were discovered dead in their beds on November 13, 2022.

The public glimpsed Kohberger for the first time since he was arrested at his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Dressed in a red jumpsuit, Kohberger communicated to his family the words, "I love you," during the hearing at a Monroe County Courthouse, according to ABC News.

It is expected that the reasons behind his arrest, thought to be detailed on the probable-cause affidavit, will be released during the court process in Idaho.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.