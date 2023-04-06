Bryan Kohberger Investigated Over Other Homicides–Reports

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating Bryan Kohberger over "potential involvement in other outstanding homicides," according to a NewsNation report.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with one of felony burglary, after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death by an intruder in the college town of Moscow.

Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed with a knife in a shared student house in the early hours of November 13. Two other female students, who were also in the house when the attack took place, were not harmed.

Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle all lived in the property while Chapin was staying with Kernodle, his girlfriend, when the attack occurred.

Bryan Kohberger is seen at a hearing in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho, on January 5, 2023. Police in Pennsylvania are investigating whether Kohberger was involved in any unsolved murders in the state, according to NewsNation. Ted S. Warren/GETTY

While Kohberger has yet to enter a plea, in January, shortly after his arrest, his Pennsylvania public defender said he was "eager to be exonerated."

If confirmed that authorities are investigating Kohberger over other unsolved murders, the case against him could expand significantly, though this has not been officially announced.

The news that police were investigating Kohberger's possible role in other murders was broken by NewsNation on Wednesday, with presenter Chris Cuomo saying: "Tonight I can report to you exclusively that authorities in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, are investigating potential involvement in other outstanding homicides."

The news was confirmed by Mark Geragos, a trial attorney, who told Cuomo: "Yes I have heard similar and not just in this case, but virtually every high profile case that is a circumstantial evidence murder case, you almost inevitably hear of other unsolved murder[s], and law enforcement looks to see if they can link whoever the suspect is."

Asked why this would be, Geragos replied: "Well, for one thing, I suppose it fills a vacuum, why did somebody do this when you don't have a motive, that is the most obvious explanation and also the cynic in me, the defense lawyer in me, suspects it's a way to dirty somebody up."

Cuomo replied that authorities "don't need to smear" Kohberger, before asking retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer what sort of things the police would be looking for.

She said: "Well, specifically if they have a case which fits the modus operandi that matches what happened in Idaho. For instance, is the target a young, beautiful coed? Was the weapon of choice a knife? Was the arrival and departure of the individual in a vehicle, as opposed to being dropped off or by foot? Was the time chosen at this 3 o'clock to 4 o'clock time frame?"

Newsweek has contacted the Moscow Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police for comment by telephone.

The probable cause affidavit, used to justify Kohberger's arrest, said phone records indicated he had been near the Moscow house "on at least 12 occasions prior" to the murders, and that DNA linked to him was recovered from a knife sheath found near the scene.

Police have issued search warrants to Google, TikTok and dating app Tinder, requesting information on three of the victims going back to January 2021.