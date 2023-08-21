News

Bryan Kohberger Investigated as a Teenager, School Administrator Reveals

By
News Bryan Kohberger Idaho University of Idaho Murders

A former high school administrator revealed an investigation carried out years ago into Bryan Kohberger when he was a student, which ultimately doomed his enrollment in a law enforcement training program.

Kohberger, a Pennsylvania native who had been doing doctoral studies at Washington State University, was arrested at his parents' home in late December and charged with the killings of four Idaho college students. The students—Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20—were all found stabbed to death on the morning of November 13 at a shared residence near their school, the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. The home was only eight miles away from Kohberger's campus.

An extensive FBI investigation, utilizing vehicle records and DNA evidence, ultimately led to Kohberger becoming the prime suspect in the killings. In May, a grand jury indicted him on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. The judge overseeing his arraignment entered a "not guilty" plea on his behalf, as Kohberger refused to speak at the hearing. His trial is set to begin in October, with the prosecutors aiming for the death penalty.

Bryan Kohberger's High School Complaint Revealed
Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. Ted S. Warren/Getty

Tanya Carmella-Beers previously served as an administrator at a vocational high school that Kohberger attended, with her duties including mental health services and student discipline. Kohberger attended the vocational program of the Pleasant Valley School District in Eastern Pennsylvania during his sophomore and junior years of high school. Speaking with the "Idaho Massacre" podcast, she described an incident in which several female students lodged complaints against him, ultimately leading to his removal from the school's vocational law enforcement program.

"A situation occurred where a complaint was made and the teacher reported it to me and said...an investigation needed to be conducted," Carmella-Beers explained. "Other students were interviewed, Bryan was interviewed, and, you know, there comes a time when decisions have to be made, whether it's the decision the student wants or not."

She continued: "He was removed from [the law enforcement program] and transitioned into HVAC [program] and then, at the end of that 11th-grade year is when he decided not to return as a senior."

Carmella-Beers would not elaborate on what Kohberger had been accused of, but did note "what had him removed from the program when I look back on it now, makes sense."

Kohberger ended up completing his high school education with online classes, later pursuing an undergraduate degree in psychology and a master's in criminology.

Newsweek reached out to the Pleasant Valley School District via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC