Bryan Kohberger Live News Updates As Affidavit Makes Key Revelations Around Idaho Case
- The affidavit in the case of the University of Idaho killings was released on Thursday, offering an insight into the charges against suspect Bryan Kohberger.
- The affidavit has revealed new information, including how police linked Kohberger to the November crimes, and how they tracked him across the country to Pennsylvania in December. However, no possible motive for the murders appears in the document.
- The affidavit also claims one of the surviving roommates saw the alleged killer passing through the house on the night of the murder.
- Kohberger appeared at Latah County District Court on Thursday after being extradited back to Idaho from Pennsylvania.
- Jason LaBar, the attorney representing Bryan Kohberger, has said the suspect is "eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."
Follow our live updates below...
No Way of Knowing Motive Unless Suspect Talks: Former Detective
Retired detective and cold case expert Kenneth Mains has told Newsweek that the motive for the crime allegedly committed by Kohberger will not be revealed unless he talks.
"We, as the so-called experts, can theorize all we want," Mains, who is also the founder of the American Investigate Society of Cold Cases (AISOCC) said.
"Yet, the fact remains, unless Bryan Kohberger himself tells us, or something is found on his computer or in writings from him, we will all just be speculating."
Mains, who is not involved in the investigation or case, added: "We who study criminology and human behavior have been doing this for centuries because we want to know why. Yet, the fact will always remain each individual is different in behavior and thought process."
Parents of Kaylee Goncalves Call For Death Penalty
The parents of victim Kaylee Goncalves, Steve and Kristi Goncalves, spoke to NewsNation on Thursday about the latest developments.
While speaking to host Ashleigh Banfield, the pair said they would one day forgive Kohberger for his alleged crimes, but that would come after his death.
Steve Goncalves also spoke about what justice would look like for the family and said that they supported the death penalty for the accused.
He said: "Justice doesn't have a room where you can read books and you can go to school and you can have three meals and your vegan diet. To me that is not justice.
"Justice is when you leave the planet and the whole world is able to rejoice and be glad that you are not there. That is justice.
"We will forgive this individual and we will, but he has to pay for what he's done.
"And it's not just our daughter, it's all the victims he needs to pay justice to.
Speaking specifically about the death penalty, he added: "If you want to play God's role, you're gonna have to go answer to him."
Read Bryan Kohberger Affidavit In Full
The affidavit in the case of the University of Idaho killings was released yesterday, with fresh details about how police linked suspect Bryan Kohberger to the incident, and how they tracked him down in the weeks following.
You can read the full affidavit here.
The 19 page document is being poured over by media and internet sleuths alike, all keen to find out more information on the crime which has captured the attention of Americans for weeks.