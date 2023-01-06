Parents of Kaylee Goncalves Call For Death Penalty

The parents of victim Kaylee Goncalves, Steve and Kristi Goncalves, spoke to NewsNation on Thursday about the latest developments.

While speaking to host Ashleigh Banfield, the pair said they would one day forgive Kohberger for his alleged crimes, but that would come after his death.

Steve Goncalves also spoke about what justice would look like for the family and said that they supported the death penalty for the accused.

He said: "Justice doesn't have a room where you can read books and you can go to school and you can have three meals and your vegan diet. To me that is not justice.

"Justice is when you leave the planet and the whole world is able to rejoice and be glad that you are not there. That is justice.

"We will forgive this individual and we will, but he has to pay for what he's done.

"And it's not just our daughter, it's all the victims he needs to pay justice to.

Speaking specifically about the death penalty, he added: "If you want to play God's role, you're gonna have to go answer to him."