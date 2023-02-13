Bryan Kohberger's Behavior Toward Women Investigated Weeks Before Arrest 

Bryan Kohberger, the Idaho murders suspect, was reportedly investigated regarding his behavior toward women in the weeks before his arrest.

According to a new report from The New York Times, Kohberger, 28, was terminated from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University (WSU) after school officials were informed about his behavior toward some female students.

Citing anonymous individuals with knowledge of the situation, the Times reported that one female student accused Kohberger of following her while other female students said that the 28-year-old Ph.D. student made them feel uncomfortable. However, the newspaper reported that the investigation into his behavior toward women did not uncover any wrongdoing.

The report from The New York Times comes amid ongoing speculation about Kohberger's behavior following his December 30 arrest in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20. The four University of Idaho students were found fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence on November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. However, his former lawyer in Pennsylvania said in a statement that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Prior to his arrest, Kohberger attended WSU as a Ph.D. student studying criminology. According to The New York Times, faculty officials at the university first began investigating his behavior in November. Kohberger was ultimately fired a month later, which WSU said was due to him not being able to meet the "norms of professional behavior" as well as his unsatisfactory performance as a teaching assistant.

Additionally, the newspaper reported that Kohberger also had an "altercation" last September with WSU professor John Snyder, who he was assisting.

Following reports that Kohberger was fired from his teaching assistant position, Phil Weiler, the vice president of marketing and communications at WSU, previously told Newsweek that Kohberger "does not currently have a teaching assistantship and he is not currently enrolled at WSU," but added that he was previously appointed a teaching assistant in the fall 2022 semester.

"It is typical for students to receive a teaching assistantship or similar appointment as part of their PhD program," Weiler said.

Newsweek reached out to Weiler for further comment in regard to the investigation into Kohberger's behavior toward women.