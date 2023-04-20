BTS Fans Come for James Corden After On-Air Blunder

The BTS fandom is demanding an apology from James Corden after he made a mistake while speaking about one of the band's achievements during a recent episode of his talk show.

Corden has been a longtime fan and supporter of K-pop sensation BTS, regularly mentioning the band on his show. He's welcomed them on as guests on multiple occasions during his time on The Late Late Show.

However, the band's passionate fanbase, or ARMY, as they are popularly known, is unforgiving and is demanding the host apologize after he attributed an achievement held by BTS, to the K-pop girl band Blackpink.

BTS, pictured at the Grammy Awards in 2022, have appeared on James Corden's (inset, pictured in 2023) "The Late Late Show" a number of times. The band's fans are angry with the British talk show host over a mistake made during a Carpool Karaoke segment with Blackpink. FilmMagic / Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Tommaso Boddi

During the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke—a segment of his show where he drives musical guests around as they sing together—Corden mistakenly said that Blackpink was "the first K-pop group to reach number one on the U.S. album charts."

"James Corden, you forgot to say 'female,'" Twitter user @f4iryunki wrote, drawing attention to the mistake.

They were correct in their assertion, as BTS became the first K-pop band ever to score a number one album on the Billboard 200 album chart in May 2018 with Love Yourself: Tear. Their next album, Map of the Soul: 7, released in February 2020 and also reached number one in the U.S. as well as in many other countries around the world.

james corden, u forgot to say “female” 🤕 pic.twitter.com/UhvyQfEnai — miaveli (@f4iryunki) April 19, 2023

Blackpink later gained the same accolade, becoming the first female K-Pop group to score a number one album in the United States with their second studio album Born Pink.

An easy mistake to make? Perhaps. But the ARMY was not in a forgiving mood, as fan after fan repeated a message in all caps to Corden.

"APOLOGIZE TO BTS AND ARMY'S JAMES CORDEN," multiple Twitter users wrote online in an attempt to get The Late Late Show host's attention.

"[James Corden] apologize with tears in the eyes [right now]," another fan demanded. The mistake was pointed out and thousands of Twitter users got involved in the call for Corden to recognize his verbal slip-up. User @YossNataly called for the show and for Corden to "please fix the misinformation in your most recent Carpool Karaoke, it will misinform millions of people."

Not everyone was so cutting when addressing the blunder. "It was probably an honest mistake, but I sure hope you correct it," Ridaro13 wrote. "BTS were the first back in 2018 and now have six #1 albums. They are the reason Kpop albums are easily accessible in the US and made it possible for these other groups to top the chart."

James Corden is seen with J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS filming for "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on November 23, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. BTS became the first K-pop band ever to score a number one album on the Billboard 200 album chart in May 2018 with 'Love Yourself: Tear.' GC Images/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Blackpink fans spoke up during the argument, with many asking why they were being dragged into the debate, while others suggested BTS fans were diminishing the achievements of a female band.

The Carpool Karaoke could well be Corden's last as he prepares to finish presenting The Late Late Show for the final time on Thursday, April 27. The final guests on that episode are scheduled to be Corden's friend and singer Harry Styles and the comedian Will Ferrell.