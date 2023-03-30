How Palace Responded to King Charles Being Dragged into Disney World Battle

Britain's monarchy has declined to comment after unexpected references to King Charles III in a contract at the center of a dispute between Ron DeSantis and Disney World.

Disney World's 27,000-acre theme park near Orlando used to be overseen by Reedy Creek Improvement District, which for 50 years was controlled by Disney.

However, that all changed in February when DeSantis moved to take control of appointments to a new oversight board.

This comes after Disney criticized the Florida governor's laws on sex education, which critics have nicknamed the "don't say gay bill."

Main image, King Charles III gives a speech during a state banquet in Berlin on March 29, 2023. Inset, a picture of Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The king has dragged into a dispute between Disney World and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Now Disney has attempted to swerve the move using a legal contract that members of the new board say bypasses them entirely, giving total control to Disney.

The legal document in question states that it will stand until "21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England."

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when approached by Newsweek, in a move that may not surprise keen followers of the royal family.

The royals are famous for their "never complain, never explain" policy even on matters that directly concern them, for example, giving no official public response to the bombshell allegations in Prince Harry's book Spare.

They are also required to maintain impartiality on party political issues, particularly when they relate to the politics of other nations where there is the risk of a diplomatic incident if they were to become involved.

A culture war between DeSantis and Disney over LGBTQ+ rights and sex education in schools would therefore always be a no-go area for the palace, no matter the context.

Charles' involvement is, however, purely a legal mechanism for creating a timeline to state how long the contract lasts.

The issue is therefore a long way from meeting the threshold for a Buckingham Palace comment.

For Disney it sounds like the story is far from over as Brian Aungst Jr., a member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors, suggested a backlash will follow.

Quoted by Deadline, he said: "We're going to have to deal with it and correct it. It's a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern."

The dispute came after Disney said in March 2022 that DeSantis' bill, which bans discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools, "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law."

In February, DeSantis announced the new oversight board and said: "The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end. There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."

