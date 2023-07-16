Bucks County Flash Flooding Kills Four As Videos Shows Damage to Roads

Four people are dead and four others are missing after a powerful storm set off flash flooding in Pennsylvania, according to local reports.

Two women and a man were found dead in the Washington Cross area in Upper Makefield Township, local news outlet WPVI reported. Details about the fourth person who reportedly died was not immediately available.

According to WPVI, a family of two adults and two children, a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old, are missing.

A person bikes around downtown once flood waters receded on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. Flash floods in Pennsylvania have killed four people. Kylie Cooper/Getty Images

The number of fatalities could rise, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck told the Philadelphia Inquirer. The rescue operation is "only beginning, sadly," Buck said.

Dean Iovino, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service (NWS), told the newspaper that 4.64 inches of rain had fallen in a two-hour period on Saturday, ending at 6 p.m.

The storm inundated places near the Delaware River that are used to flooding.

Iovino, citing emergency officials, said 12 people remained unaccounted for late on Saturday night.

"Our department is assisting Upper Makefield Township Police Department with a search and rescue operation on Taylorsville Road in the area of Washington Crossing Road (Route 532) for missing persons lost in the flood," the Newtown Township Police Department wrote in post on Facebook.

"Avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely perform their duties. As a reminder, don't attempt to traverse through flooded roadways."

Numerous places in the township have been flooded, the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said on Facebook.

"We apologize for not keeping you updated," the department wrote in a post. "We have been dealing with search and rescue missions. There are numerous places on the township that have been flooded. When we can, we will update you. Until then, keep the families in your thoughts and prayers."

Four highways in Bucks County are closed due to flooding, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

"The closures will remain in place until floodwaters from the Delaware River have receded and PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transport) can safely reopen the roadways," the department said in a news release.

More video of the massive & fatal flooding scenes in upper Makefield #BucksCounty pic.twitter.com/siPFWJbXFh — Jo Ciavaglia (@JoCiavaglia) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, videos on social media showed the damage caused by the flooding.

"One resident described monsoon-like rains for at least an hour earlier Saturday, resulting in massive flooding throughout upper and lower Makefield in #BucksCounty," Jo Ciavaglia, a reporter for the Bucks County Courier Times tweeted alongside a video.

#BREAKING 4 dead and 4 missing after severe flooding in Washington Crossing area in Upper Makefield Township. Of those missing, 2 parents, a 2-year-old and 9-month old. This is video from Nick Primola showing some of the aftermath along Taylorsville & Wrightstown Roads @6abc pic.twitter.com/bBvD22t7Ve — Sharifa Jackson 6abc (@SharifaJackson) July 16, 2023

Another video posted by local news reporter Sharifa Jackson also shows the aftermath of the flooding, including downed trees and abandoned cars.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for a large part of Pennsylvania, including Bucks County, until 6.45 a.m. local time.

One resident described monsoon like rains for at least an hour earlier Saturday resulting in massive flooding throughout upper and lower Makefield in #BucksCounty pic.twitter.com/8gdiCGMLz9 — Jo Ciavaglia (@JoCiavaglia) July 16, 2023

The NWS has urged people to turn around and avoid driving through flooded roads.

"Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS warned. "Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."

Newsweek contacted the Upper Makefield Township Police Department, the Newtown Township Police Department and the Bucks County Coroner's Office for further comment via email on Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.