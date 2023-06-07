Bud Light Ad Searching for Young, Female Models Goes Viral Amid Backlash

Bud Light is reportedly looking for "attractive, young, real women" to promote the brand, as it continues to face backlash for collaborating with a transgender woman.

The beer brand, and its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev are still in the bad books of many consumers who disagreed with the decision to send a personalized gift to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. It sparked boycotts that have been going on for over two months now, with the company's profits massively affected.

Bud Light is going viral yet again, this time for seemingly posting an advert seeking out young women to become brand representatives in the Salt Lake City region of Utah.

A pint of Bud Light in a New York City bar in 2018. The brand is being mocked online for seeking out female models to promote the beer in the Salt Lake City region. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Popular conservative influencer Andy Ngô posted the advertisement to his 1.3 million Twitter followers. Claiming a scoop, Ngô wrote: "In an act of desperation following weeks of backlash over the Dylan Mulvaney #trans partnership, Bud Light is now using modeling agencies to find attractive, young, real women to go around different bars to promote the brand with free swag."

He included a screenshot of an ad, seemingly posted by Urban Talent Management, for work required on June 3. The company was seeking a 21 to 30-year-old female who "would be representing Bud Light and visiting multiple bars that day/night distributing swag."

Newsweek has reached out to Urban Talent Management to verify the validity of the advertisement shared by Ngô.

The ad reminded some of Ngô's followers of the Bud Girls, a marketing strategy by Budweiser in the 1980s and 1990s, with some pointing out that this isn't a new ploy for the brand.

"Honestly, they never stopped doing this. Especially at events like bike weeks, Mardi Gras, etc. This is an ongoing gig job. For at least 15 years," @thedivewhisperer wrote. Agreeing with that take, @PuntaKill_ added: "Saying this specifically is an act of desperation is a reach [in my opinion]."

A number of other followers refuted Ngô's claim of having a "scoop," saying Anheuser-Busch has been using this technique to market beer for decades.

Some commenters referenced Bud Light's new reputation for collaborating with transgender women.

"It's true I met one last night," @stockmasterjay wrote, including a picture of a man dressed in a French maid's outfit.

"And just like that... they suddenly know what a female is," @0uttaBubblegumz commented.

"Do they mean ACTUAL female? Are you 100% about that? We just have to be sure of these things nowadays.." @TheKiwiTexan said. Echoing a line repeated by conservative filmmaker Matt Walsh, @paulwhatevr said: "But can they define 'women'?"

"Now they know what a woman is," popular Christian and conservative tweeter @McKaylaRoseRed wrote with a laughing emoji.