Fake Bud Light Commercial Goes Viral After Brand Releases New Ad

A creative social media user has come up with an alternative ad campaign for Bud Light after it launched a new marketing effort to revitalize the embattled brand.

The beer company called the marketing campaign, which included new TV ads, the "biggest summer campaign ever." It includes giving away $10,000 a week.

Bud Light shared a GIF of its new TV ad to its official Twitter account, with the caption: "Guess who's back."

A fan holds a Bud Light beer during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. Bud Light has launched a new marketing campaign. Rob Carr/Getty Images North America

The brand has had a rough few months, which saw sales drop after conservatives called for a national boycott of Bud Light for its April partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The backlash led to a steep decline in sales and in the week ending June 10, Bud Light sales volume—the number of units of beer sold—was 30.3 percent lower than in the same week in 2022, the largest such drop since the week ending April 1, according to tracking figures by Nielsen IQ.

Despite Bud Light's attempt to win back its customers, some Twitter users said the company had not gone far enough, with one even creating a version of what he thought the new marketing campaign should look like.

"This is what you SHOULD have tweeted when you came back," they captioned a video, which has been seen 17,000 times.

The clip started with the logo Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light's parent company, as the Thin Lizzy song "The Boys Are Back In Town" played and some text began to appear at the bottom of the screen.

"To all our customers... We heard you. We f***** up," it began. "We have a new team in place. We hope you'll invite us back into your fridges and coolers."

The video then cut to an image of British pundit and former politician Nigel Farage drinking a pint of beer and also a dog protectively guarding a case of Bud Light beer.

The words continued: "While we're at it, we're sorry for this one too..." and the fake ad cut to former commercials Bud Light has released in the past.

In a media release to announce the new campaign, Anheuser-Busch InBev said it wanted to focus on the good times.

It plans to give away thousands of dollars, and is sponsoring a major musical tour this summer and partnering with NFL stars.

The "Bud Light Backyard Tour" will be headlined by country artists Tyler Braden and Seaforth.

NFL stars Travis Kelce, Dak Prescott and George Kittle will be featured in a "new creative" that will take place before this year's football season, and fans could win signed memorabilia.

Bud Light customers will also be eligible to win $10,000 in a weekly giveaway, as well as have $100 put toward their bar tabs.

"We can't wait to get out on the road and give fans the experience to enjoy their favorite artists through the first-ever Bud Light Backyard Tour," said Todd Allen—vice president of marketing for Bud Light in the statement.

"Bud Light is ready for an epic summer, and we are looking forward to delivering easy enjoyment to our 21+ fans for all the best summer moments in the backyard."