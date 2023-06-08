Bud Light Backlash As Drag Show Lists Beer As Sponsor

Flagstaff Pride's Pride in the Pines Festival, the largest Pride celebration in Northern Arizona, has recalled a poster promoting an event that states it is sponsored by Bud Light, saying they had made a mistake by including the beer brand.

Flagstaff Pride, which is organizing the annual Pride celebration in Flagstaff, Arizona, initially put out a poster for the Pride in the Pines After Party, to be hosted on Saturday, June 17, at the Orpheum Theater, which said the party was "presented by Bud Light." The event is open to all-ages but children under 16 require the presence of a guardian.

The news of Bud Light's seeming involvement in the event generated renewed anger among conservatives, who have recently called for a major boycott of the beer brand after it collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A photo from a Flagstaff Pride event. Flagstaff Pride put out a poster saying its Pride in the Pines After Party was sponsored by Bud Light but later said this was not the case. Flagstaff Pride

In early April Bud Light sent Mulvaney a commemorative can celebrating her first anniversary as a woman, outraging conservatives who accused the beer brand of alienating its traditional customers.

Bud Light's market share is particularly high in rural and conservative parts of the country. Since the beginning of the backlash against the company, Bud Light's sales have dropped for several consecutive weeks. In the week ending May 27, Bud Light suffered a 23.9 percent drop in sales, according to Bumps Williams Consulting's (BWC) monthly industry report, shared with Newsweek.

"Flagstaff Arizona is holding their first annual Pride Parade in Thorpe Park Softball Fields on June 17th," right-wing journalist Drew Hernandez wrote on Twitter. "They are promoting an ALL AGES DRAG SHOW AFTER PARTY 'presented' by disgraced BUD LIGHT."

BREAKING: Flagstaff Arizona is holding their first annual Pride Parade in Thorpe Park Softball Fields on June 17th



They are promoting an ALL AGES DRAG SHOW AFTER PARTY “presented” by disgraced BUD LIGHT



Event Details: https://t.co/Pbu4FoScPx pic.twitter.com/mWsjpRUUGE — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 6, 2023

The post generated a wave of supportive comments.

"Even more reason to BOYCOTT bud light even more!!!" wrote one Twitter user in response to Hernandez's tweet.

"Budlight is done," said a different user, while another commented: "Guess they haven't lost enough money yet."

It's not yet clear whether Bud Light was actually a sponsor of the event, as the company has not confirmed it and Flagstaff Pride said a mistake had been made on the poster by including the beer brand.

"We put out an incorrect promotional poster which included Bud Light as a sponsor. Attached is the correct poster," Flagstaff Pride posted on Twitter on Thursday, sharing an image publicizing the after party event that made no mention of Bud Light as a sponsor.

We put out an incorrect promotional poster which included Bud Light as a sponsor. Attached is the correct poster. pic.twitter.com/9xYdcdS4L7 — Flagstaff Pride (@FlagstaffPride) June 8, 2023

However, Flagstaff Pride's website still lists Bud Light among its sponsors.

Newsweek reached out to Flagstaff Pride and Anheuser-Busch for comment by phone and by email, respectively, on Thursday.