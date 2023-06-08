Culture

Woman Goes Viral for Drinking Bud Light—'It P***** Off the Bigots'

A Twitter star has gone viral for her response to the Bud Light controversy, saying she drinks the beer to annoy "intolerant transphobic bigots."

Bud Light came under fire in April when it sent a commemorative series of beer cans to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The cans, which aren't for sale to the public, feature Mulvaney's face and were a gift to mark the one year anniversary since she started her gender transition.

The company also paid Mulvaney for some sponsored posts on her social media, but conservatives were unhappy with the collaboration and called for boycotts of Bud Light.

bud light pride bottles
Pride themed bottles of Bud Light at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4, 2019, in New York City. One social media star went viral as she mocked conservatives who called for the boycott of Bud Light. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images North America

Since the furore began, Bud Light and other brands owned by its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have seen a drop in sales.

The social media personality JoJofromJerz poked fun at those calling for a boycott of the beer brand and described them as a "cult of f****** stupids."

She posted a tweet with the insult alongside a video of a man shooting up a stack of Bud Light cans with a machine gun.

JoJo captioned that tweet: "They're still spraying Bud Lights with bullets because this is a totally normal group of reasonable people and not at all a cult of f****** stupids. 😂"

Below that tweet she shared a video of herself in a satirical advertisement for Bud Light, suggesting people drink it to show their support for transgender people and to annoy conservatives.

In the video, JoJo reluctantly sips on the Bud Light, admitting "we don't really like it either."

"Look Qrackheads - I made a Bud Light video too!!" she captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 56,000 times.

Speaking to camera, JoJo told her followers who may be looking for a good drink for the summer, "one that says, I'm seriously p***** off about right-wing extremism," to look no further than Bud Light.

"I know what you're thinking but i don't like Bud Light and that's okay. We don't really like it either. But they are featuring a transgender influencer on some of their labels and we think that's great and worthy of raising a glass too. Do they even drink the stuff out of the glass?" she continued.

"Woke Bud Light because it p***** off the bigots, fewer calories too."

The video then finished on a screen of text which JoJo narrated.

"Bud Light still very much tastes just like regular Bud Light though if you don't like the taste of regular Bud Light you probably won't like the taste of woke Bud Light, but you will get the satisfaction of knowing that it's really p***** off the intolerant transphobic bigots. So that feels like a win. Please drink responsibly," she said.

Some people in JoJo's replies loved her efforts at satirical humor.

"Buys 6 pack in solidarity," replied one person.

Another added: "That was cool. 👍❤️"

And a third wrote: "Hahahaha love this 🤣."

In response to Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) declared a "state of emergency" for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S.

The HRC, the country's biggest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, said it made the unprecedented decision after a record-breaking number of pieces of legislation targeting that community were introduced around the country in 2023.

So far this year, more than 525 bills were introduced directed at the rights of LGBTQ+ people and 220 of them targeted transgender people.

About 76 have been signed into law as of this week, which is more than any year on record, and more than double last year.

But as GOP lawmakers attempt to introduce the legislation around the country, they suffered a setback in Tennessee this week when a judge appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled that a drag queen show ban was unconstitutional.

Judge Thomas Parker ruled the Adult Entertainment Act encouraged "discriminatory enforcement."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC