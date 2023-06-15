Video of 'What Republicans Think Will Happen' Drinking Bud Light Goes Viral

A TikToker has gone viral for poking fun at conservatives boycotting Bud Light beer after the brand collaborated with a transgender woman.

Some Republicans have supported the boycott of the beer brand after it sent some cans of beer to influencer Dylan Mulvaney to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her gender-affirming transition. The personalized cans featured her face on them and were not for sale to the general public. Bud Light also paid Mulvaney to promote the beer on her social media.

The brand's decision to team up with Mulvaney angered conservatives who called for people to stop drinking the popular beer.

Packages of Bud Light beer are displayed for sale in a grocery store on June 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. One TikToker poked fun at conservatives for boycotting the brand. Getty Images North America/Mario Tama

Since the boycott kicked off at the beginning of April, Bud Light sales have taken a beating and the brand was dethroned as America's top-selling beer this month.

Those on the other side of the issue have made fun of conservatives, especially one TikTok content creator, TH Monroe, who got more than 3.2 million views on one of his videos that parodied "what Republicans think will happen if they drink Bud Light."

His video showed him playing two characters hanging out and drinking beer. But when one asks to have a beer, the other tells him, "Nah man, sorry I'm all out," but on closer inspection, his fridge is packed with Bud Light cans.

"I was gonna throw all that away," he explains, and the other character says, "Don't tell me you're doing all that boycott."

His friend tells him, "I'm afraid to drink it now it might turn me gay." The other man responds after taking a sip, "That's ridiculous," but his voice has changed into a higher-pitched effeminate tone, insinuating he became gay after drinking the Bud Light.

"I just feel too fabulous," he says, and then, as the Republican character tries to escape, the man shuts the door with the power of his 'mind' and his eyes start flashing red beams.

"We are legion. We are many," he says before screaming wildly and the video ends with a shot of a Bud Light can.

The video was also shared on Twitter where people in the replies said they thought it was "hilarious."

"Fabulous," wrote one person.

Another added: "Really well done for what it is."

Monroe was not the only content creator to recently go viral for mocking conservatives and the Bud Light boycott.

Social media personality JoJofromJerz made a satirical advertisement for the beer brand, saying those who supported transgender people need to start drinking Bud Light, especially to annoy conservatives.

Look Qrackheads - I made a Bud Light video too!! pic.twitter.com/ppJOZAieQ9 — Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 4, 2023

JoJo says in the video if people are "seriously p***** off about right-wing extremism," they should drink Bud Light in the video posted to Twitter and TikTok.

"I know what you're thinking but I don't like Bud Light and that's okay. We don't really like it either. But they are featuring a transgender influencer on some of their labels and we think that's great and worthy of raising a glass too. Do they even drink the stuff out of the glass?" she continued.

"Woke Bud Light because it p***** off the bigots, fewer calories too."