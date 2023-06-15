Culture

Video of 'What Republicans Think Will Happen' Drinking Bud Light Goes Viral

By
Culture Bud Light Beer TikTok Republicans

A TikToker has gone viral for poking fun at conservatives boycotting Bud Light beer after the brand collaborated with a transgender woman.

Some Republicans have supported the boycott of the beer brand after it sent some cans of beer to influencer Dylan Mulvaney to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her gender-affirming transition. The personalized cans featured her face on them and were not for sale to the general public. Bud Light also paid Mulvaney to promote the beer on her social media.

The brand's decision to team up with Mulvaney angered conservatives who called for people to stop drinking the popular beer.

bud light bottles
Packages of Bud Light beer are displayed for sale in a grocery store on June 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. One TikToker poked fun at conservatives for boycotting the brand. Getty Images North America/Mario Tama

Since the boycott kicked off at the beginning of April, Bud Light sales have taken a beating and the brand was dethroned as America's top-selling beer this month.

Those on the other side of the issue have made fun of conservatives, especially one TikTok content creator, TH Monroe, who got more than 3.2 million views on one of his videos that parodied "what Republicans think will happen if they drink Bud Light."

His video showed him playing two characters hanging out and drinking beer. But when one asks to have a beer, the other tells him, "Nah man, sorry I'm all out," but on closer inspection, his fridge is packed with Bud Light cans.

"I was gonna throw all that away," he explains, and the other character says, "Don't tell me you're doing all that boycott."

His friend tells him, "I'm afraid to drink it now it might turn me gay." The other man responds after taking a sip, "That's ridiculous," but his voice has changed into a higher-pitched effeminate tone, insinuating he became gay after drinking the Bud Light.

"I just feel too fabulous," he says, and then, as the Republican character tries to escape, the man shuts the door with the power of his 'mind' and his eyes start flashing red beams.

"We are legion. We are many," he says before screaming wildly and the video ends with a shot of a Bud Light can.

@mptyou

What republicans think will happen if they drink Bud Light #scary

♬ original sound - TH Monroe

The video was also shared on Twitter where people in the replies said they thought it was "hilarious."

"Fabulous," wrote one person.

Another added: "Really well done for what it is."

Read more

Monroe was not the only content creator to recently go viral for mocking conservatives and the Bud Light boycott.

Social media personality JoJofromJerz made a satirical advertisement for the beer brand, saying those who supported transgender people need to start drinking Bud Light, especially to annoy conservatives.

JoJo says in the video if people are "seriously p***** off about right-wing extremism," they should drink Bud Light in the video posted to Twitter and TikTok.

"I know what you're thinking but I don't like Bud Light and that's okay. We don't really like it either. But they are featuring a transgender influencer on some of their labels and we think that's great and worthy of raising a glass too. Do they even drink the stuff out of the glass?" she continued.

"Woke Bud Light because it p***** off the bigots, fewer calories too."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC