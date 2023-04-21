Bud Light Destroyed by Republican Rep. Outside Missouri State Capitol

Republican state Senator Nick Schroer has tweeted a video of himself smashing a can of Bud Light with a baseball bat outside the Missouri General Assembly.

In the video another man throws the can toward Schroer on the lawn in front of the building. He then smashes it with the bat, causing beer to spray wildly.

Many conservatives have been boycotting Bud Light over the company's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. On April 1, Mulvaney posted a video of herself promoting Bud Light for March Madness, and revealed the brand had sent her a personalized can to celebrate the one year anniversary of her transitioning.

Schroer, who was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2022, having previously served in the state House of Representatives, posted the video on Thursday.

The clip begins with the suited man, believed to be Schroer's chief of staff Jamey Murphy, saying "this Bud's for you" before throwing it to the Senator, who hits it with the baseball bat.

Schroer tweeted out the video with the caption: "This Bud's for You," and copied in the official Bud Light twitter account and Murphy. The video received over 29,000 views, and has received 38 likes.

The clip was widely criticized by other social media users in the comments, with one account commenting: "You'll be back drinking your watery Bud Light just as quick as you started watching NFL games."

A view of rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 4, 2019, in New York City. Missouri state Senator Nick Schroer tweeted a video showing a can of Bud Light getting hit by a baseball bat on Thursday. Bryan Bedder/GETTY

Natalie Soto, a Twitter user from Oldsmar in Florida, added: "Jokes on you. You paid them to do this video...by buying the beer."

However a third account was more supportive, writing: "You should buy a beer truck and do this. Just keep hammering them."

Newsweek has contacted Senator Schroer and Anheuser-Busch, which owns Bud Light, for comment.

On April 14, Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, spoke out about the controversy.

He said: "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

"My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage."

Budweiser also released a patriotic themed advert, with a Clydesdale horse galloping through iconic American locations, while the Stars and Stripes flag is slowly raised.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned threats of violence made during the controversy, while speaking on Thursday.

She said: "When a transgender American posts a video about a brand of beer they enjoy and it leads to bomb threats, it's clear that level of violence and vitriol against transgender Americans has to stop."