Photo of 'Rebranded Bud Light' Cans Mocked Amid Boycott—'Not Buying It'

Beer drinkers have lashed out at Bud Light over its premium line of beer bottles, accusing it of trying to rebrand to escape controversy, even though they've been around for more than 11 years.

Bud Light has faced a national boycott since it collaborated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April. The beer brand paid for some sponsored posts on Mulvaney's Instagram account where she boasts 1.8 million followers.

It also sent her a commemorative can of beer with her face on it to celebrate the one-year anniversary of when she started her gender-affirming transition.

Bud Light Platinum bottles stacked at the second annual Billboard GRAMMY After Party at The London West Hollywood on January 26, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. The beer's critics mocked the bottles. Joe Scarnici

But conservatives called for boycotts of the brand and any products made by its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, and since the campaign started the company can seem to do nothing right with the latest furor coming around it selling its 'Platinum' range of beers.

One Twitter user took a photo of multiple cases of 'Bud Light Platinum' for sale in a store and accused it of being a reworking of the famous brand.

"Rebranded bud light. Not buying it. Idiots. Boycott!!!" tweeted one angry beer drinker.

Another added: "Boycotting still."

One pointed out the beer has been around for a long time but they would refuse to keep drinking it: "It's been out for a long time. Light beer with higher alcohol content, either way not drinking."

Anheuser-Busch announced the launch of the Platinum brand in 2011 and it was finally released to consumers in 2012.

"With a slightly sweeter taste, 8% ABV and signature cobalt blue glass bottle, Bud Light Platinum provides beer drinkers an upscale light beer option as a companion to their social agenda," Anheuser-Busch wrote on its website at the time.

"There are opportunities for light beer to expand into new occasions, and we think Bud Light Platinum is the beer to take us there," said Mike Sundet, then senior director, Bud Light, in the 2011 announcement. "Bud Light's ability to innovate and its social personality makes it the ideal brand to introduce Bud Light Platinum to a growing number of image-conscious beer drinkers."

Following months of controversy, Mulvaney lashed out at Bud Light for not doing more to support her despite her receiving threats and leaving her too afraid to step out of her home.

"I took a brand deal with a company I loved and I posted a sponsored video to my page and it must have been a slow news week because the way that this ad got blown up, you would have thought I was on a billboard or on a TV commercial, or something major. But no, it was just an Instagram video," Mulvaney said in an Instagram video on June 28.

She added: "I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did and for months now I've been scared to leave my house...for a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all."