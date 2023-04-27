Photo of Bud Light Being Served at RNC Spring Meeting Goes Viral

Images of Bud Light allegedly being served at the spring meeting of the Republican National Committee have gone viral on social media amid controversy over the beer brand's partnership with a transgender influencer.

Political commentator Benny Johnson shared images of the beverage and said an insider sent him the pictures from the event held on Wednesday, April 26.

Bud Light faced calls for a boycott after sending a personalized can to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer who recently celebrated "day 365 of womanhood."

The partnership drew condemnation from some conservative celebrities and politicians, including musician Kid Rock, who shot cases of Bud Light in a viral video. In Missouri, a Republican state senator posted a video of himself smashing a can with a baseball bat outside the state Capitol building. Country music star Travis Tritt vowed to take Bud Light off his tour rider.

Bud Light on display at the G-Eazy performance for Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour at the Blue Nile on August 30, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Seemingly frustrated about Bud Light being a beverage option among other beers at the meeting, Johnson took to Twitter and wrote: "Insider just sent me photos of Bud Light proudly being served at the RNC Spring Meeting.

"Bud Light is facing a massive, successful nationwide conservative boycott for featuring Anti-Woman Activist Dylan Mulvaney in an ad.

"RNC remains oblivious & spiteful to their base."

Johnson went on to attack RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for her appearance in a follow-up tweet. "The New 'Face' of Bud Light," he wrote, sharing a three-second clip of her.

He added: "For all of you asking - no, I did not edit the above video. This is pulled directly from an interview earlier today.

This is your RNC Chairwoman. Too much Bud Light?"

Despite the outrage from some social media users, others remarked that this was a non-issue and that the RNC likely did not have any influence on the beers that were sold.

The former host of The Vegas Take radio show, JD Sharp, wrote:" I mean this is whatever. Probably just said 'Open bar' and Bud Light happened to be included.

Commentator CJ Pearson agreed and tweeted: "Hotel is probably to blame. Credit where credit is due, though: doesn't look touched to me at least."

Journalist Apryl Marie also tweeted: "Meh, staffer not paying attention to the menu on the bar. Better question would be how many people in attendance actually ordered one. High numbers there would be telling. You're charged for what's consumed not what's offered."

The boycott has appeared to have caused an internal shake-up at the beer manufacturer, according to parent company Anheuser-Busch.

Following the backlash, Alissa Heinerscheid, the marketing vice president who was behind the Bud Light ad campaign with Mulvaney, has taken a "leave of absence." Daniel Blake, the vice president overseeing marketing across its mainstream brands, also went on leave.

Newsweek has contacted Anheuser-Busch via email and the RNC via a contact form on their official website for comment.