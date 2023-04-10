U.S.

Who Is Alissa Heinerscheid? Bud Light's VP of Marketing Amid Trans Debate

By
U.S. Budweiser Beer Advertising Brands

After the backlash from right-wing and conservative customers following the company's decision to give trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney a sponsorship deal, Bud Light's Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid has taken a strong stance to defend the move.

Heinerscheid, who in July 2022 became the first woman to lead Bud Light—"the largest beer brand in the industry," as her LinkedIn reads—in the company's 40-year history, said that her mandate at the company, from the very beginning, was to evolve the brand and make it more inclusive.

She has been personally attacked for the brand's decision to be represented by Mulvaney, with some critics writing on Twitter that the influencer was the reason why they were boycotting the company. Some called for her to be fired.

Bud Light
A bartender pours a glass of Bud Light from the tap at City Tap House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 12, 2023. Right-wing customers have been criticizing Bud Light Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid for the company's decision to offer a sponsorship deal to trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Talking during an interview for Make Yourself at Home, a show hosted by Kristin Twiford and presented by household management app Nines, on March 23, Heinerscheid said: "I am a businesswoman. I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, it was...this brand is in decline. It has been in decline for a very long time. And if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light.

"So I had this super clear mandate," she said. "It's like, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And my...what I brought to that was a belief in, okay, what does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that's truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men."

Heinerscheid argued that "representation is sort of the heart of evolution. You've got to see people who reflect you in the work. And we had this hangover—I mean, Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach."

A Wharton School and Harvard graduate, Heinerscheid's professional history includes jobs at American giants General Mills and Johnson & Johnson, where she was the associate brand manager of Listerine. Between 2018 and 2020, she was the senior director of Bud Light's Communications team. She is a cancer survivor and has three children via surrogacy.

Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney was announced on Sunday by the 26-year-old activist and influencer on her Instagram account. She put up a post promoting the beer brand's NCAA's March Madness contest, sparking a right-wing backlash.

Alissa Heinerscheid
L-R: Bud Light Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid, Anna Smith, and Kate Randi attend Change For Kids 25th Anniversary: Super Heroes at Gotham Hall on November 14, 2019, in New York City. Heinerscheid said on a podcast that she wanted to make Bud Light a more inclusive brand and ditch its "fratty" reputation. Lars Niki/Getty Images for Change for Kids

During the turmoil that followed, Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, supported the brand's decision. A spokesperson said that it would continue to collaborate with a wide range of influencers to reach diverse groups of customers.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics," the spokesperson said in a statement shared with several media outlets last week.

"From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

Newsweek reached out to Anheuser-Busch's press team via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC