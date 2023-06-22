Budweiser's Camo Bottles Mocked After Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Budweiser has been mocked for its new bespoke beer bottles celebrating military veterans and first responders.

The beer brand has been in the firing line since its stable mate beer, Bud Light, faced a national boycott campaign over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Both beer brands are owned by Anheuser-Busch, but Budweiser faced mockery when it announced it was helping to raise funds for Fold of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled military service-members and first responders.

Budweiser have released Limited-Edition Camo Bottles—made to celebrate 13 years of partnership with Folds of Honor anheuser-busch.com/

Budweiser announced its new "camo" bottles on Twitter, the first time the brand's official account had tweeted since April—when the Mulvaney and Bud Light controversy started.

"Introducing the Limited-Edition Camo Bottles—made to celebrate 13 years of partnership with @FoldsofHonor. Raise one to our military veterans," read the caption of the tweet alongside a photo of the Camo Bottle.

Introducing the Limited-Edition Camo Bottles—made to celebrate 13 years of partnership with @FoldsofHonor. Raise one to our military veterans. pic.twitter.com/ABzlGFDRbA — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) June 20, 2023

Despite the good intentions to support Folds of Honor, many people slammed Budweiser in the replies, labeling it a "marketing ploy."

"Nope! Too late! This is easy Anheuser-Busch. All you need to do is say 'we were wrong. We forgot who our customers are and we went woke and we insulted women and we insulted our customers with gender Insanity nonsense. We have learned our lesson and we're going to stay core to who our customers are the people normal people who make this country work and don't believe in gender nonsense.' Do that and you might have a shot back into our good graces. Without it you might as well forget it," complained one person.

Another added: "This is a tacky marketing ploy to try & regain your losses from your #BudLight fiasco I don't know about anyone else but I will never buy any of your products again. I feel sorry for @FoldsofHonor in past years this have been a great."

But plenty of other people celebrated the brand for supporting the families of military veterans and first responders.

"13 years of partnership! That's amazing my daughter turned 13 yesterday. I'll Drink to that! Salute... this veteran thanks you for 13 years of support. God Bless America," tweeted one person.

And a second person wrote: "Oh yeah. Cheers [beer emoji] With all my love and appreciation. It's always a pleasure."

The camo bottles come just weeks after Budweiser was mocked for teaming up with motorcycle company, Harley-Davidson.

In May the company unveiled new cans featuring logo from Harley-Davidson to commemorate the motorcycle manufacturer's 120th anniversary. The designs were inspired by original hand-drawn blueprints from each of the brands, according to Beverage Industry.