Mom's Horror as She Checks Attic in Buffalo Blizzard to Find Inches of Snow

The moment a mother found out that snow from the Buffalo blizzard had managed to enter her home and completely cover the attic went viral on TikTok as the storm continues to batter the area.

TikTok user butterfly5384 explained in the video that 75 mph winds mixed with snow had been pounding the side of her home. As the camera panned around, looking up at wet patches forming on the ceiling, butterfly5384 expressed her concerns about the situation.

"So, I think my attic is filling up with snow and this side of my house is just getting pounded by wind and snow," she said in the clip. "And I think it's up there melting onto my ceiling. Like I don't know what to do. Do I go up in the attic? What do I do?"

Western New York was hit with 43 inches of snow over the Christmas weekend and made roads impassable, leading to numerous vehicles being abandoned.

The situation has led President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency and estimates suggest 28 people have died in the Buffalo area alone since the blizzard struck the region.

In an update video, butterfly5384 said that she had entered the attic, only to find it was filled with snow.

She said: "Oh my f****** God. No, I see it. This is not good, this is all going to melt on the ceiling. What the f***. Everything. It's like Christmas up here with snow."

Since being shared on Saturday, the post has attracted more than 1.4 million views and 55,700 likes.

Many of those who commented on the post shared their concerns about the situation although many wondered how the snow could have entered the home.

TikTok user Paul Marzec said: "Is half your roof missing? How is there that much snow in there?"

Silverado commented: "Seal off where the snow is coming in and get as many shop vacs up there as soon as possible."

TikToker Duggkenn believed there was little that could be done to rescue the situation: "[I'm] Canadian and I've never seen this in my life. So sorry. Move all your valuables and cover stuff up. That ceiling is coming down."

The TikTok user later revealed that the storm ripped off the guttering on the house, which allowed the snow to enter the property. She said that much of the snow had been removed from the attic and that her insurance company had been contacted.

According to the University at Buffalo, there are several things people can do to stay safe during this historic winter storm. They include the following:

Close off rooms not in use.

Keep the basement door closed.

Keep blinds and curtains closed to decrease heat loss through windows. If there are gaps around the windows, use weather stripping or caulk to keep the cold air out.

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors to prevent drafts.

Stay in rooms with southern-facing exposure.

Dress warmly even indoors. Wear socks and slippers.

When going to sleep, wear long underwear and use extra covers.

Eat enough food to keep weight up. Food provides the body with energy for producing its own heat.

Drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic drinks to prevent dehydration since cold air is very dry.

Alcoholic drinks can cause the loss of body heat, so drink moderately or not at all.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, but remove layers to avoid overheating, perspiration and subsequent chill.

Stay in touch with family or friends to check in during the storm.

Shoveling is never recommended for older adults and those with underlying health conditions. The combination of overexertion and cold puts older people at high risk for heart attacks when shoveling snow.

Newsweek reached out to butterfly5384 for comment.