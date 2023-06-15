The last several years have been incredibly difficult, and the constant challenges can invite doubt into your mind. Am I doing the right thing? What do I need to remember? While my company has many brilliant people within its walls, those walls can quickly become an echo chamber — especially when ideas need to be challenged the most.

When I'm feeling the weight of doubt, I turn to lessons I learned from advisors throughout my career. I've been fortunate to receive guidance from incredible leaders, coaches and mentors as my "personal board of directors." Each brings unique perspectives to business challenges, and they've taught me valuable skills for managing through disruption and leading with purpose. Those lessons, outlined below, unlock the power of working together towards a higher cause to build something special.

Lesson 1: Managing in the Age of Disruption

Any significant transformation, whether economic or societal, invites disruption. Globally, we've lived through many examples in the past several years. Business leaders have come to expect disruption and know the pace will only increase from here. Teams experiencing disruption — like the shift to remote work during the pandemic — will question old processes and the "way we've always done things" and turn to their leaders for guidance.

When working through these situations at Zayo, I have drawn upon lessons from a good friend, consultant and author Dr. Geoffrey Moore, who helped me build a playbook for managing amid today's age of disruption. He's taught me disruption can be an opportunity to create new approaches rather than holding too tightly to outdated ones.

We've examined and updated many processes in response to the challenges of Zayo's privatization during the pandemic. With our new playbook, our leaders execute strategies to navigate significant changes, reach growth goals and create solid options for the future while maintaining alignment throughout the organization.

Lesson 2: Future-Proofing a Business

We live in a world where the only thing that is constant is change. That can be hard to accept, leaving many leaders focusing too much on perfecting the present. A future-proofed business requires leaders to programmatically and systematically imagine a radically different future.

Management consultant, Dr. Gary Hamel, taught me how to future-proof a business by asking tough questions about the business, such as:

How can we build evolutionary advantage?

How can we make innovation systemic?

How can we inspire incredible contributions?

I regularly ask Zayo's leaders these questions. It isn't easy, but acknowledging how change is always on the horizon helps us plan and prepare for the opportunities change brings.

Lesson 3: Encouraging Disciplined People, Thought and Action

Operational excellence requires discipline at every organizational level. Who you bring on board, what you have them do and how you motivate and unite them must all be in sync for growth to happen.

Jim Collins, author of "Good to Great," teaches the importance of disciplined people, thought and action. A successful organization needs to get the right people on the bus, put them in the right seats, and then figure out where to drive the bus. Sometimes, that means getting the wrong people off the bus — which are challenging but necessary conversations.

Your leaders must bring discipline and organization to their roles and teams — in alignment with your strategy — to succeed. When leaders are faced with the inevitable tough choices, help them meet those choices head-on and support them as they assemble their team.

Lesson 4: Building High-Performing Teams

With the best and brightest on board, you must help these teams elevate their performance. Many factors influence how people work together; understanding how those factors fit together and then building a common framework for success becomes the priority.

Patrick Lencioni, the author of The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, has been the perfect coach for building high-performing teams. With his guidance, I've focused on five key components every team needs:

Building Trust - Leaders must be vulnerable and let their people borrow their belief in them. Mastering Conflict - Leaders must demand debate (but unresolved conflict can become a cancer). Achieving Commitment - Leaders must force clarity and closure in meetings. Embracing Accountability - Team members must be willing to hold each other accountable and confront difficult issues. Focusing on Results - Team results must supersede department or personal results (focus on collective outcomes).

Working on these areas together lets the leadership team create teams committed to our shared purpose and equipped to achieve incredible results.

Lesson 5: Leading in a Complex World Requires Common Purpose

Finally, I turned to the lessons I've learned from retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal and his consulting group to articulate how to lead in a complex world by building a strong, committed team with a shared purpose.

The Team of Teams approach is at the heart of our transformation's goals. We set a common purpose across all of our business functions, gained shared consciousness through easy access to information and learning, and empowered execution by encouraging our people to collaborate across teams towards a shared goal. This process asks our leaders to build an unwillingness to lose, learn how to decentralize until they're uncomfortable and communicate with radical transparency. Our teams are stronger for it.

In Conclusion

Zayo is a stronger, more resilient company thanks to the lessons I've learned from these five incredible leaders. But the work — and the opportunity to grow — is never done.

We must continue adapting to the changing business landscape to stay ahead of the curve, and we're not the only ones. These lessons — embracing disruption, anticipating future challenges, encouraging disciplined people, thought and action, building high-performing teams and leading with a common purpose — can guide you as you serve your customers and prepare for what's next.