Building A Framework for Public Space Education

In his 1962 speech about going to the Moon, President John F. Kennedy referenced the explorer's ethos, calling the mission "one of the great adventures of all time." Yet during a period of conflict with the Soviet Union, Kennedy offered a more sober, pragmatic reason to go to space.

"For the eyes of the world now look into space, to the moon and to the planets beyond, and we have vowed that we shall not see it governed by a hostile flag of conquest, but by a banner of freedom and peace," Kennedy said.

Exploration is the romantic's purpose for space exploration, but it's hardly the only driver. Kennedy's U.S. had conflict. In the 60 years since, we have turned space exploration into a technological godsend, an economic powerhouse, and an environmental catalyst. Soon, space could deliver us from extinction.

The public view of space exploration often hinges on dreamy astral fantasy or humanity's place in the cosmos. But space exploration is a $469 billion economy as of 2021 and could be the next trillion-dollar industry. It impacts our earthbound lives daily and profoundly. Space is a global change agent. Let's treat it that way.

A framework for public space education should prioritize the economic, environmental, and social benefits of space exploration. It should teach and train the next generation of astronauts, scientists, and engineers who will teach and train the generation that might leave the planet for good.

Yes, it should appeal to our sense of wonder. More importantly, this framework should highlight three ideals that truly drive us to space today: innovation, aspiration, and preservation.

Innovation

Without space exploration, we wouldn't have water purification systems, ear thermometers, artificial limbs, or the Jaws of Life. NASA maintains a website devoted to thousands of spinoff technologies developed through the space program.

Space exploration has provided humanity with new technologies for power generation, robotics, transportation, communications, and medicine. We're studying cancer through microgravity research on the International Space Station. We've developed a means to cook in space.

The New Space Economy is driving capital to private companies innovating in a growing commercial landscape. There, young, passionate minds are becoming entrepreneurs, advancing technologies in an agile field once controlled by governments. Sure, exploration inspires them. But they're also changing the world here. The public and its students must understand that space exploration is often a literal launch pad for global innovation.

"If you explore big and you pump the education pipeline with students who are interested in taking up the field because they see great things are happening, you transform your culture," astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said. "And by doing so, you transform your economy. Innovations in science and technology have been the engines of economic growth since the Industrial Revolution."

Aspiration

The U.S. built its space program during the Cold War. Of course, national security remains a key priority. Russia deployed hypersonic missiles against Ukraine in 2022, prompting the U.S. to announce contracts to build and launch tracking satellites by 2025. But hopefully, our collective aspirations in space are shifting.

Twenty-three nations have signed the Artemis Accords, which NASA drafted in 2020 as a blueprint for collaborative space exploration. The document addresses concerns such as de-escalating conflict in space, providing emergency assistance, and using space "exclusively for peaceful purposes."

Through the accords, we aspire to create a global space community that harnesses talent from all nations and represents everyone. NASA underscored this intent by announcing that the Artemis mission will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. Recently, Nigeria and Rwanda became the first African nations to sign the Artemis Accords.

As we peacefully reach into space, we simultaneously aspire to build a better planet. Space exploration has delivered vital technologies in combating climate change, as satellites monitor the land, ice, and oceans and gather data tracking our atmosphere and biosphere. Scientists in space can observe animal and human migration patterns, improve responses to natural disasters, and model the global climate.

Space will better connect us at home as well. The British communications company OneWeb is launching a constellation of satellites that will layer the globe with broadband internet access. It's among the many companies seeking to bring online the 2.7 billion people without internet access. Those who might never see a satellite will benefit greatly from the knowledge, connectivity, and economic access global broadband will provide.

Preservation

More than 99 percent of our planet's species have gone extinct, so why do humans believe we'll beat those odds? Another asteroid is coming to Earth. To perpetuate humanity, we might need to leave it.

"Either we spread Earth to other planets, or we risk going extinct," said Elon Musk, whose SpaceX has defined a mission to make humans multi-planetary. Musk has stated that he wants to build 1,000 Starships to launch one million people to Mars by 2050. NASA's Artemis missions begin on to the Moon, where humans will establish a base from which to venture farther. A destination 60 years ago, the Moon will be a station in the future. Mars and beyond are the new harbors.

As others have analogized, leaving Earth could be our way to back up humanity's hard drive. But do we have the will for it? Polling suggests we do. According to Gallup, 64% of Americans believe NASA funding is justified, and 77% say the agency's funding should be maintained or increased. And in 2019, for the first time, a majority of Americans favored landing humans on Mars.

The explorer's gene and the quest for answers no longer should be the primary motivations for space exploration. We have an opportunity to sustain our planet, include more of our traveling companions on it, and build a new economy. These are the new drivers of space exploration and should form the foundation for public space education.