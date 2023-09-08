Life

Bull Born With Three Legs Melts Hearts as He Enjoys the 'Life He Deserves'

A disabled bull has finally been able to enjoy the life that he deserves, as a social-media video shows the farm animal running with high spirits at a sanctuary in Iowa.

The bull named Buddy had been born with three legs, but he is now being cared for by Iowa Farm Sanctuary, a specialist rescue home in Oxford, for farm animals with special needs. It's unclear when Buddy first arrived at the sanctuary, but the video's creator @emmaveganforanimals says he has been living his best life there for a while.

The video is captioned: "Thank you @IowaFarmSanctuary for giving this beautiful boy the life he deserves."

A young cow with disabilities in a shed. A viral video has shown viewers online how a three-legged bull is living his best life in a specialist sanctuary. Getty Images

Farm animals are also susceptible to physical-mobility disabilities and behavioral problems, some of which can occur because of the farm they are living in or the agriculture they're used for. Farm animals with disabilities like Buddy are usually transferred to specialist sanctuaries that can cater to large animals with special needs.

Dairy Global, a website about the dairy industry, writes: "Ideally, you should place the cow in the special needs groups before any problems arise, if you act in time you will have fewer cows in the special needs groups.

"Comfortable housing and intensive care of these animals will pay off by reducing disease, increasing production, and improving fertility," the Dairy Global site adds.

@emmaveganforanimals

Thank you @iowafarmsanctuary for giving this beautiful boy the life he deserves

♬ original sound - Emmaveganforanimals

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on September 3 by @emmaveganforanimals, the TikTok post has been liked by over 47,000 users and commented on more than 300 times. Almost 475,000 TikTok users have watched the emotional video to date.

"I've never seen a tripod cow before, too cute," one user wrote.

Another added: "Oh my gosh. I love him."

"Little cow zoomies," shared a third, while another comment read: "Bless! How Beautiful."

"His happy gallop! Oh my heart! I needed this today. Cheers to that sweet baby," wrote a fifth user.

"He is so awesome. I got a granddaughter that is a amputee I will send this to her," read another comment.

"As the owner of a three legged cat, I can say that slightly defective animals are the best," posted an animal lover.

Newsweek has reached out to @emmaveganforanimals for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

