Chaos As Bull Terrier Climbs Into Birdbath for a Soak: 'No Wings Needed'

A Staffordshire bull terrier splashing around in a birdbath has dog lovers in hysterics.

In the chaotic clip shared by TikToker Madeline Ginn (@madelineginn), one-year-old Maverick is furiously "paddling" in the garden ornament. That is, until he spots Ginn looking at him. For a moment, he stops playing and stares defiantly into the camera, before majestically leaping onto the grass.

"He's a devil dog and he's always up to no good," Ginn, from Australia, told Newsweek. "He's hyper, mischievous, and very stubborn."

Maverick was caught red-handed causing chaos in a birdbath. Madeline Ginn

The funny footage was filmed during a visit to Ginn's parents' home and has so far received over 180,000 views.

According to the American Kennel Club, Staffordshire bull terriers are a courageous and tenacious breed with a playful streak.

Originally bred to be fighting dogs in Victorian times, over the years the Staffordshire bull terrier has been transformed into a more sweet-natured, family-friendly animal—although they still need training and socialization.

According to Ginn, Maverick can regularly be found "wreaking havoc." Since being adopted at 12 weeks old, the terrier has destroyed three outdoor settings, countless tennis balls, a wooden kennel, hundreds of dollars worth of outdoor blinds, and even a wheelbarrow handle.

Maverick made a speedy escape from the birdbath as soon as he spotted Ginn. Madeline Ginn

"He's commonly found destroying potted plants, but seems to enjoy the bird bath the most," she said.

Ginn has been taking Maverick to a trainer to curb his bad behavior, with mixed results.

"She said with her decades of experience he's one of the most stubborn Staffys she's met," Ginn explained.

Maverick is also an incredible jumper, with Ginn unable to leave items too close to the garden fence—in case he scales them and gets away.

"But he's also super loving and loyal," she said.

Despite his sweet face, Maverick has a knack for causing trouble. Madeline Ginn

Dog lovers found the clip hysterical, with BrenW dubbing Maverick "a baby hippo."

"You are going to need a bigger pool," said melza.

"Pool seems small, but I guess if the dog thinks it's big enough, it's big enough," commented oafgeek.

"Why'd you put his water bowl so high," asked Club.

"I love Staffies man. They're insane," wrote Kayla Riley.

"Gotta love the strong independent chaos agent," agreed MADAMPOISON.

"That's a bird," said CorvusCorax99. To which Ginn replied, "no wings needed."

"Are we not going to mention how sturdy the feeder is??" wondered taa_cos010.

While Andrew commented: "I'm more impressed that he got up there in the first place."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.