Bulldog Gives Owner 'Worst Side Eye' After She Interrupts Her TV Time

An American bulldog giving her owner some serious side-eye has dog lovers cracking up online.

The funny photo was shared to the Dogspotting Facebook group by Heidi De More, of Kirtland, Ohio. It shows 6-year-old Elsa giving the camera some major attitude—a common occurrence in their household.

"She's like a human in a dog's body, honestly," De More told Newsweek.

"She huffs and puffs when she doesn't get her way, like a 2-year-old would."

In the viral photo, Elsa was watching cartoons on TV. However, her mom interrupted the show to tell her off for eating deer poop.

Elsa the American Bulldog went viral after giving her owner some serious side-eye. Heidi De More

"After I took this pic she looked at me and gave me the worst side eye and then went back to watching tv," she wrote alongside the hilarious picture.

According to PetMD, American bulldogs are a loyal and intelligent breed. However, they can also be strong-willed and stubborn, and like to get their own way. In Elsa's case, this means sneakily munching on deer feces.

"It's her candy of choice. Not sure why but she just enjoys it," De More said.

"No matter what she is doing wrong, whether it's eating deer poop or being a bad girl, she always gives the side-eye."

Elsa has always been the queen of resting b**** face ever since De More adopted her as a 6-month-old puppy.

Elsa likes to get her own way. Heidi De More

The family that originally owned Elsa purchased her from a breeder. However, they also had two young children, and the pup quickly grew too large for the family to handle.

The family planned to send her to the pound, so De More immediately offered to adopt her.

"She wasn't about to be punished or put down for being a big puppy," De More said.

It didn't take long for Elsa to settle in her new home, or to bond with Violet, De More's pit bull. She's not really a fan of people, but she does love TV—particularly cartoons, true crime, Animal Planet and the news.

"She loves her family and she loves her family's people, [but] sometimes she is set on not liking someone and that's OK," De More said.

"When she gives the side-eye I just laugh. How could you not?" De More said.

Elsa has been the queen of resting b**** face since she was a puppy. Heidi De More

Fellow dog owners couldn't get enough of the grumpy pup, with Stacie Walls-Brown calling the snap "priceless."

"If looks could kill!" commented Christine Gottlieb Eichert.

"She is giving you the ugggg mug," said Tina Agosto.

"She's big mad at you. So salty," wrote Laurie Barr.

"She is not happy with you at all," agreed Barbara Dussaman.

"Looks like she is about to yell at the neighborhood kids for being on her lawn," joked April JJ.

While Jennifer Williams warned: "You better sleep with one eye open tonight!"

