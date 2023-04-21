Watch Hilarious Moment Bulldog Tries to Sabotage Camping Vacation

Dogs love the great outdoors, but a hilarious video of a bulldog sabotaging his owner's camping vacation has gone viral on TikTok, with over 340,000 views.

In the clip, Gary the Bulldog can be seen sitting on the grass with a green tent peg in his mouth. His owner is heard saying, "I am trying to put the tent up. Why are you pulling the pegs out?" His owner then takes away a recently removed peg from him, and he looks up at her as if she's confiscated his favorite toy. The caption reads, "They are Gary's pegs now."

A stock image shows a bulldog outside a tent. In a TikTok video, a bulldog is seen taking out his owner's tent pegs during a camping vacation. Sonya Kate Wilson/Getty Images

One commenter, Lynn Jordan, wrote: "He wanted to go glamping not camping mom!" And Ann-marie said, "He's a safety inspector. They just weren't up to his standards."

Every year, millions of Americans brave bears and bobcats to get back to nature with a camping holiday. In 2020 and 2021, more than 50 million Americans went camping, whether in RVs or tents, up from 34 million in 2019, according to Statista.

Camping with your pet can be blissful or stressful, depending on the pup. Tricia Earley, the resident veterinarian with Country Living magazine, suggested various tips in a website article on camping with your dog:

Invest in a GPS tracking device

If your dog loves exploring or spends most of its time in an apartment, you may find that as soon as it tastes freedom, it's off! Investing in a GPS tracking device that you can add to a dog's collar can be essential when it sees a squirrel. "They are something you hope you never have to use. When your pet is lost in an unfamiliar place, however, it can be a lifesaver," Earley said.

Try to keep your dog from drinking from lakes, ponds and rivers

Dead animals, bacteria and blue-green algae are just a handful of the dangerous things in wild water that can make dogs sick. Despite their strong stomachs, it might be a better idea to take bottled water or boil it. Earley said, "To purify water, make sure it is at a rolling boil for at least one minute, or bring purified water and a collapsible water bowl along for all hikes."

Don't let dog food get scattered around

To avoid any unwanted wild visitors sniffing around your campsite at night, don't let your dog get overzealous with the treats, and "only bring the kibble out at feeding time," Earley said. "And secure any uneaten food in an airtight container."

