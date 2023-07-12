Bulldog Sliding Down Grassy Hill Is Guaranteed to Put a Smile on Your Face

Some dog walks can seem impossible and it feels too hard to carry on, which is why one bulldog has come up with his own unique way of traveling downhill, and social media is obsessed by it.

The TikTok video was posted by @mrbentley_thedog on July 2, showing Bentley opting to give his legs a rest and slide down the grassy bank instead. While Bentley's owner chose the more orthodox method and walked down the hill, he watched as his lazy dog overtook him during their walk in Vancouver.

Since the clip was shared online, internet users can't get enough of Bentley's laziness as the video has already amassed over 2.3 million views, and more than 476,000 likes.

A stock image of a British bull dog having fun on its back. Bentley the bull dog has shown his unorthodox method of going downhill in a viral TikTok video. Iryna Melnyk/Getty Images

Bentley certainly doesn't like to over-exert himself, and bulldog owners will need to ensure they help their dog get enough daily exercise without pushing them too hard. The American Kennel Club (AKC) highlights that the breed is more than happy to relax with their owner, while squeezing in a walk every now and then. They need moderate exercise to stay trim, as it's vital that the breed isn't allowed to gain excess weight.

A male bulldog can weigh up to 50 pounds, reaching a height of 15 inches tall at the shoulder. A bulldog's iconic frame may be small and muscular, but they enjoy stretching their legs and expending their energy every day—but only up to a point. Too much exercise will not be appreciated.

Fortunately for Bentley, he's got a very useful way of turning a walk into more of a fun experience, without having to expend too much energy. Alongside the viral clip of Bentley, the caption jokes: "Love a good grassy hill to slide down."

TikTok users can't get enough of Bentley's cheeky behavior, leading his owner to share more videos of the dog sliding down the hill to show it from more angles. In one of the follow up videos, posted on July 3, Bentley's owner explained that he "loves sliding down grassy hills" and he will even do it "once per day, and runs back up 3 times."

Plenty of TikTok users have already commented on the viral clip of Bentley showing his own method of going down the hill, as it's gained more than 1,700 comments at the time of writing.

One comment reads: "Sir did you just get passed by a baked potato."

Another person commented: "Bentley just living his best life."

Newsweek reached out to @mrbentley_thedog via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.