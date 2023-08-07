Bulldog's Way of Waking Up Sleeping Owner Shown in Viral Clip: 'Wiper Tail'

An English bulldog called Russell has left the internet in stitches after his mom revealed his unique way of waking them all up in the morning in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in July under the username Russell_thebulldog, the English bulldog can be seen climbing up on his mom's bed, and jumping all over her head as she lays down under the sheets, prompting her to wake up and go play with him.

The hilarious post comes along with a caption that says: "How he prefers to wake everyone up."

Russell's owner, Ryland, told Newsweek: "He is 4 months old and a pure breed English bulldog. Russell LOVES greeting everyone he meets and got 'most confident' in his puppy training class last week. His hobbies include eating everything he can find and playing in the yard."

While experts are still debating this, allowing your dog to sleep in your bed is not all bad, in fact, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), its benefits outweigh its disadvantages.

Experts at the AKC explain that because there are so many physical and mental health advantages to owning a pet, since co-sleeping increases the amount of time owners spend with their pets, it also potentially increases those benefits.

The AKC says on its website: "Co-sleeping with your dog can also ease anxiety and provide a feeling of safety and security. Your light-sleeping canine will alert you to anything out of the ordinary, so you can rest easy through the night. Dogs are also perfect bed warmers, keeping you toasty on a cold night. And finally, there is no substitute for waking up to a tail-wagging dog."

It is, however, true that there are some health concerns related to co-sleeping with your dog, especially if you have allergies. There is also the risk of transmission of disease, although it is a rare event, according to the AKC.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.2 million views and 97,000 likes on the platform.

One user, melissa00, commented: "just wait when he's 80 pounds of LOVE BUG!" And HillaryMoneyVan said: "Oh the broken windshield wiper tail." sweetsouthlady added: "Oh my stars...his little knub wagging."

Joneslee26 wrote: "What a way to be woken up. Lush." And Megs said: "My girl is nearly a year and still does this.. except much bigger. I get squashed every morning but I love it."

Another user, Alisonjean481, commented: "I have an 8-month jack Russell and he does exactly the same and licks me before I've even opened my eyes." And lafay Williams said: "This is literally the cutest thing what a little squishy ball."

