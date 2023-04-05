Student Urged to Dump Girlfriend After Witnessing This Behavior: 'Bully'

A high-school student who has been "dating a bully" for about a month has asked Reddit for advice after witnessing her unpleasant behavior firsthand.

In the post, user JellyBellyFit4Telly explained that their girlfriend belongs to a group at school called the "bully b******." Although she "swears she's not like her friends," the high-schooler wrote that their girlfriend recently "almost ripped someone's entire hair off their head, and it honestly scared me." The poster added: "I don't know what to do."

A stock image of a high-school girl with her head tucked into her arms. A teenager has asked Reddit for advice after witnessing their girlfriend bullying another girl. SeventyFour/Getty Images

According to non-profit anti-bullying organization DoSomething, bullying impacts 1 in 5 students in the U.S., and it can hugely affect a student's grades. DoSomething says that students who reported that they were frequently bullied scored lower in reading, mathematics, and science than their peers who said they were never or rarely bullied.

The high-schooler described their girlfriend as "sweet and lovely." Although she denied the incident, the couple are now questioning their relationship. The poster wrote: "I don't really like this. I have been bullied a bit myself in elementary school so I'm a little sensitive about it. It just doesn't sit well with me."

Family law and relationship expert Laura Wasser told Newsweek about the delicate situation, and she recommended open and clear communication.

"It's essential to prioritize open communication and trust in the relationship," Wasser said. "While this high-schooler's girlfriend claims her actions were part of a joke with her friend, it's clear that this behavior has caused the author concern, especially considering their own experiences with bullying in the past.

"My personal advice for this young person is to have an honest and open conversation with their girlfriend about their feelings and concerns," Wasser added. "They should explain their past experiences with bullying and how witnessing her behavior brought up those memories.

"It is also important for them to listen to the girlfriend's perspective as well, as understanding each other's point of view is crucial in resolving conflicts," Wasser said.

"Additionally, it's essential to consider whether the girlfriend's friends and their group dynamic align with their own values and expectations in a relationship," Wasser added.

"If this young person continues to feel uncomfortable with her behavior or that of her friends, it's important to re-evaluate whether this relationship is the right fit," the law expert said. "Healthy relationships between any couple, at any age, should be built on trust, understanding, and mutual respect. Both partners should feel comfortable and supported in their relationship."

Users on Reddit were scathing about the girlfriend. "How people act when they don't know you can see them is a very good indicator of who they truly are when they aren't with you. Your girlfriend is a bully," wrote one user, "This isn't a joke - ask anyone with long hair and they'll tell you that it HURTS to be pulled."

"When someone shows you who they really are, believe them," commented another.

Newsweek has reached out to JellyBellyFit4Telly via Reddit for comment.

