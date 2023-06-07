Laughter at Bully's Reaction When Told He Can't Play With Landscapers

The internet has been left in stitches by this dramatic dog who felt so dejected when he wasn't allowed to go outside and greet the landscapers.

In the hilarious video, posted by TikTok user @nashandkash on May 24, Nash the American bully was seen throwing a tantrum as his owner wouldn't let him go outside where the landscapers were working.

As Nash stood by the glass door, not only did he bark but he also started grumbling and pressing a portable doorbell on the floor, causing as much disturbance as he could. The clip of Nash making his feelings known has amused many social media users, as it's already been viewed over 139,000 times and has received more than 16,000 likes.

As Nash's owner captured his tantrum on camera, there was little doubt about his feelings and what he wanted. In fact, there are a number of ways a dog can express their emotions, through vocalizing, body language and facial expressions.

Nash appeared very vocal in the video, and this verbal communication can signal a plethora of things to an owner, depending on the particular sound the dog is making. The American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests that a deep bark could be an alert, whereas a higher-pitched bark is welcoming.

Aside from barking, dogs can also whine for attention if they're unhappy, suffering with anxiety, or simply being impatient.

Vocalizations aren't the only ways for a dog to communicate however, as the AKC also notes that tail wagging, posture and expressions are keys to deciphering what the dog wants. A wagging tail doesn't always mean that the dog is happy as it simply infers that the dog is emotionally aroused.

The AKC also adds that dogs don't just show one signal at a time as they'll often express their feelings in a multitude of ways. Owners should observe all the signals that the dog is displaying, and over time, these will become easier to read.

Fortunately, Nash's owner saw the humor in her dog's tantrum and knew how to handle his animated personality, as they wrote on TikTok that "he's always been a spicy boi."

The caption layered over the viral video reads: "caught an attitude when I wouldn't let him go play with the landscapers."

After the video was shared online, many TikTok users commented on the post to support Nash and insist that his owner should have allowed him to go make friends outside.

One commenter wrote: "Why would you get him a doorbell, he's so sassy with it."

Another user commented: "Awwww poor Nash just wants to make some friends."

While another TikToker replied: "He's like, I need to go supervise! Plus they might have some sticks for me!"

