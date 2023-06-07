Funny

Laughter at Bully's Reaction When Told He Can't Play With Landscapers

By
Funny Dogs Pets TikTok Viral

The internet has been left in stitches by this dramatic dog who felt so dejected when he wasn't allowed to go outside and greet the landscapers.

In the hilarious video, posted by TikTok user @nashandkash on May 24, Nash the American bully was seen throwing a tantrum as his owner wouldn't let him go outside where the landscapers were working.

As Nash stood by the glass door, not only did he bark but he also started grumbling and pressing a portable doorbell on the floor, causing as much disturbance as he could. The clip of Nash making his feelings known has amused many social media users, as it's already been viewed over 139,000 times and has received more than 16,000 likes.

Dog's tantrum goes viral online
A stock image of a woman looking frustrated with her dog. A dog's tantrum has gone viral on TikTok, as all he wanted was to go outside. Sjale

As Nash's owner captured his tantrum on camera, there was little doubt about his feelings and what he wanted. In fact, there are a number of ways a dog can express their emotions, through vocalizing, body language and facial expressions.

Nash appeared very vocal in the video, and this verbal communication can signal a plethora of things to an owner, depending on the particular sound the dog is making. The American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests that a deep bark could be an alert, whereas a higher-pitched bark is welcoming.

Aside from barking, dogs can also whine for attention if they're unhappy, suffering with anxiety, or simply being impatient.

Vocalizations aren't the only ways for a dog to communicate however, as the AKC also notes that tail wagging, posture and expressions are keys to deciphering what the dog wants. A wagging tail doesn't always mean that the dog is happy as it simply infers that the dog is emotionally aroused.

The AKC also adds that dogs don't just show one signal at a time as they'll often express their feelings in a multitude of ways. Owners should observe all the signals that the dog is displaying, and over time, these will become easier to read.

Fortunately, Nash's owner saw the humor in her dog's tantrum and knew how to handle his animated personality, as they wrote on TikTok that "he's always been a spicy boi."

The caption layered over the viral video reads: "caught an attitude when I wouldn't let him go play with the landscapers."

@nashandkash

Nash one year ago today 😂 he’s always been a spicy boi #nashandkash #fluffaroundfindout #sassydog #bullybreed

♬ original sound - Nash&Kash

After the video was shared online, many TikTok users commented on the post to support Nash and insist that his owner should have allowed him to go make friends outside.

One commenter wrote: "Why would you get him a doorbell, he's so sassy with it."

Another user commented: "Awwww poor Nash just wants to make some friends."

While another TikToker replied: "He's like, I need to go supervise! Plus they might have some sticks for me!"

Newsweek reached out to @nashandkash via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Nikki Haley CNN Town Hall: Five Key Takeaways
The Republican showed off her extensive political experience during the event, in which she tackled subjects ranging from Donald Trump to culture war to guns.
By Chloe Mayer
6 MIN READ
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC