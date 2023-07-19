News

Burger King Employee Served Fries Dumped In Trash To Customers: Police

By
News Crime Burger King Food Police

A South Carlina Burger King employee allegedly took fries dumped in the trash and served them to customers, according to police.

Assistant manager Jaime Christine Major, 39, was charged with tampering with food on Monday following an investigation into the quality of menu items being served to customers.

Officers first arrived at the restaurant when they were called to reports of a disturbance on July 9.

When police arrived, they heard two women arguing with staff and making threats while yelling profanities.

Jaime Major and a Burger King sign
A split image of Jaime Major and a Burger King sign. Major was charged after she allegedly served fries that had been dumped in a trashcan. police handout/ Getty

The network reported an officer asked the women to calm down but that they were still being loud. Later, the officer arrested the women on disorderly conduct charges.

But police later received a complaint on July 11 with claims that fries thrown in a trashcan had been served to customers.

A Union County inmate search seen by Newsweek showed Major was arrested on July 17 and charged the same day in connection with the allegations.

She was held in the Union County Detention Center and a $20,000 has been set.

The same inmate database also revealed that Major was no longer being held at the center as of July 19.

South Carolina law states that it is unlawful for a person to maliciously tamper with a human drug product or food item with the intent to do bodily harm to a person. It adds that anyone convicted is guilty of a felony and can face up to 20 years in prison.

Eating contaminated food can result in illness and even death in severe cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several symptoms that could be the result of food poisoning, which include:

  • Diarrhea
  • Stomach pain or cramps
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Fever

The CDC added an estimated 48 million Americans get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases each year.

There are several steps that most people can take to prevent food poisoning, including cleaning work surfaces and washing your hands.

Cooking food properly can kill harmful bacteria and separating raw meat, seafood, and eggs from other foods while preparing can also limit your risk.

The CDC said refrigerating leftovers within two hours of eating or one hour if it is exposed to a temperature above 90 F can also help with avoiding any food poisoning risks.

Newsweek has contacted the Union County Sheriff's Office and Burger King for comment via email.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC