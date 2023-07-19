Burger King Employee Served Fries Dumped In Trash To Customers: Police

A South Carlina Burger King employee allegedly took fries dumped in the trash and served them to customers, according to police.

Assistant manager Jaime Christine Major, 39, was charged with tampering with food on Monday following an investigation into the quality of menu items being served to customers.

Officers first arrived at the restaurant when they were called to reports of a disturbance on July 9.

When police arrived, they heard two women arguing with staff and making threats while yelling profanities.

A split image of Jaime Major and a Burger King sign. Major was charged after she allegedly served fries that had been dumped in a trashcan. police handout/ Getty

The network reported an officer asked the women to calm down but that they were still being loud. Later, the officer arrested the women on disorderly conduct charges.

But police later received a complaint on July 11 with claims that fries thrown in a trashcan had been served to customers.

A Union County inmate search seen by Newsweek showed Major was arrested on July 17 and charged the same day in connection with the allegations.

She was held in the Union County Detention Center and a $20,000 has been set.

The same inmate database also revealed that Major was no longer being held at the center as of July 19.

South Carolina law states that it is unlawful for a person to maliciously tamper with a human drug product or food item with the intent to do bodily harm to a person. It adds that anyone convicted is guilty of a felony and can face up to 20 years in prison.

Eating contaminated food can result in illness and even death in severe cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several symptoms that could be the result of food poisoning, which include:

Diarrhea

Stomach pain or cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

The CDC added an estimated 48 million Americans get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases each year.

There are several steps that most people can take to prevent food poisoning, including cleaning work surfaces and washing your hands.

Cooking food properly can kill harmful bacteria and separating raw meat, seafood, and eggs from other foods while preparing can also limit your risk.

The CDC said refrigerating leftovers within two hours of eating or one hour if it is exposed to a temperature above 90 F can also help with avoiding any food poisoning risks.

Newsweek has contacted the Union County Sheriff's Office and Burger King for comment via email.