Culture

Burger Restaurant Under Fire Over Chloe Bailey Incident

By
Culture TikTok Atlanta Celebrities Vegan

A burger restaurant in Atlanta is being slammed online for offering free food to Chloe Bailey after the vegan singer was given a beef burger elsewhere by mistake.

Bailey was staying in an unnamed hotel with her sister Halle Bailey—star of The Little Mermaid and the other half of the pop duo Chloe x Halle—when the incident occurred. The pair ordered Beyond Burgers, a meat substitute made from pea protein, rice protein, dried yeast and cocoa butter, amongst other vegan-friendly ingredients.

However, the hotel sent the sisters beef burgers by mistake. Unaware that the meal wasn't vegan, the 25-year-old Swarm star took a bite, breaking her 10-year streak of no meat. Devastated, she shared her story on TikTok. In the emotional video, the star said she'd specified that her order was vegan, with no "butter on the bun or anything like that."

Chloe and Halle Bailey performing onstage
Chloe (L) and Halle Bailey perform at MusiCares Persons of the Year Awards in February 2023. The sisters haven't eaten meat in 10 years after going vegan to help maintain their voices. Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff/Getty Images Entertainment

Her sister tried the burger first and suspected they were not Beyond, but Bailey touched the patty and believed it to be vegan. But after taking a bite, the actor immediately knew it was actual meat. She called downstairs, only to find out that the hotel thought she'd ordered "brand burgers."

"Does anybody know what a brand burger is?" she asked her fans in the clip. "Immediately I'm losing my s***."

Bailey burst into tears, but her 23-year-old sibling found the situation hilarious.

"Halle's laughing at me because I'm crying," Bailey continued in the clip. "This is right before the concert yesterday. I'm crying, Halle's just laughing so hard at me because I'm freaking out.'"

@thechloexhalleroom

Halle laughing at Chloe crying because she ate red meat lmaoooo 😂😂😂😂😂 #storytime #chloexhalle #chloebailey #hallebailey #vegan #veganburger #beyondburger

♬ original sound - The Chlöe x Halle Room

After the footage went viral, Slutty Vegan ATL posted to social media offering Bailey free burgers for life. Founded in 2018 by CEO Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan began in Atlanta's west end, but now has restaurants in Alabama, New York and Texas.

"Because we would NEVER!!!" Slutty Vegan wrote alongside the offer, asking fans to tag Bailey so she'd see the message. However, as news of the giveaway spread on social media, many people were unimpressed.

"Give it to someone who can't afford to buy your burgers," commented Facebook user Peggy William.

A post shared by instagram

"Tag the homeless ppl. How about that," said Instagrammer one9two_ohh. "These rich folk set for life already. Smh."

"One thing rich ppl will get is free s***," wrote X user Wednesdaigh Adams. "You got ppl starving in 3rd world counties like Detroit but sure give the millionaire little mermaid start free food."

"Pass the free food for life onto a fam livin in poverty, pay it forward and such," suggested angisfree.

"Annoying that they offer 'lifetime free meals' to rich ppl and the restaurant is in one of the most underserved counties in the metro Atlanta area," said @orangemoonmagic. "Makes me not want to support their business anymore tbh."

The Bailey sisters became vegans in their teens. In a 2017 interview with Complex, they explained the diet change was originally to help their voices, but the pair have never looked back, with Halle Bailey recently named one of PETA's "most beautiful vegan celebrities."

Newsweek reached out to Chloe Bailey and Slutty Vegan ATL for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC