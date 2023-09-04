Burning Man Celebrities Who Got Caught Up in Chaos

Celebrities have shown once again that they can be just like us, this time resorting to hitchhiking to get out of a music festival.

This year's Burning Man was a washout at its location in Black Rock Desert in Nevada after major rainfall turned the plain into a muddy wetland.

More than 70,000 people were left stranded as roads in and out of the festival site were closed. Festivalgoers were told to stay in their tents and preserve what food and water they had left.

Burning Man attendees look at a rainbow over flooding on a desert plain on September 1, 2023. Some big-name celebrities had to get creative to leave the flooded festival. Julie Jammot/AFP via Getty

But Oscars host Chris Rock had to get out of there. The 58-year-old comedian joined prolific music producer Diplo in a 5-mile trek out of the main festival area and were eventually given a lift by a fan in the back of his pickup truck.

Diplo—given name Thomas Wesley Pentz—documented the experience on his social media.

"A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pickup," Diplo said in a video posted to Instagram. "After walking 6 miles through the mud... all Chris could think about was a f***** cold brew."

He also captioned the post: "I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in D.C. tonight and didnt want to let y'all down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck, not knowing it was for this exact moment."

Diplo made it to Washington D.C. to perform his show and continued to update fans about getting stuck at the festival.

"No one was making it out of Burning Man... no one believed we would get to D.C. for the show tonight. But God did," he wrote on a selfie during the plane ride to Washington D.C which he posted to his Instagram stories.

Rock also described the conditions in a since expired Instagram story explaining that "because of the flooding, the port-o-potties reportedly can't be emptied. And because the gates are closed, people can't get in to fill generators or deliver supplies."

Victoria's Secret model, Kelly Gale, and her fiancé, Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinneman, also got stuck at the festival.

Gale wrote in her Instagram stories that she was "getting to safety" and this year's Burning Man was "interesting."

"I did not think we would walk out on the burn this year," Kinnamon said in the same video.

"Please stay off of Gate Road—rain and mud make it impassable at the moment. We have created alternative routes that if used on Monday, you will be flagged to the best area to drive across," organizers wrote on Sunday.

"The majority of the rain has passed with partially cloudy skies, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the daylight hours.

"A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms linger into the evening of Sunday, September 3. Gusty winds are still possible today and this evening. Monday will bring clear skies, and a welcome chance to dry out."