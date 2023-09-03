U.S.

Burning Man Descends Into Chaos: At Least 1 Dead As 70,000 Remain Stranded

By
Police are investigating after a person died during torrential rain at the Burning Man festival that has left thousands stranded.

The death was announced by Pershing County Sheriff's Office in northern Nevada on Saturday. The department omitted some details, including the person's identity or the apparent cause, but said it happened "during this rain event."

"The family has been notified and the death is under investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time."

Stock photo of Nevada desert
Stock photo of desert. One person has died as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert during the Burning Man festival. iStock

Revelers—estimated to be more than 70,000—were urged to shelter as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert, forcing organizers to close vehicular access to the week-long counterculture festival.

Most festival operations have been "halted or significantly delayed," the sheriff's office said.

The office previously said people were free to leave the festival, but on Saturday night said it supported organizers' advice to shelter in place "until the ground has dried sufficiently to move safely."

"Some vehicles have been able to drive off the playa, however, those vehicles have caused damage to the playa surface, and it is not recommended at this time," the sheriff's office said. "There is more rain forecast for the next few days, which could cause further delays and disruptions for participants attempting to leave the festival as well as other operations within the festival."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC