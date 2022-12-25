Bus Crash Injures Dozens Amid Snowy Conditions In Canada

At least 53 people were injured on Christmas Eve in a major crash involving a passenger bus in Kelowna, in the south of Canada's British Columbia, according to local media and authorities.

The details of how the accident occurred are still unclear, as the situation is still developing on the site of the crash, the Okanagan Connector near Peachland.

British Columbia emergency services reported being on the scene on the crash on Saturday night, saying multiple ground units were at the site of the incident.

BCEHS is currently on scene for an accident on Hwy 97C near the Loon Lake exit. Multiple ground units are on scene at this time. More on the way. This remains an active scene and updates will be posted here once available. — BC Emergency Health Services (@BC_EHS) December 25, 2022

Local health care service authority Interior Health—which operates in the Southern Interior of British Columbia—reported initiating a "Code Orange response" following the bus accident, which is used to respond to disasters likely to increase the capacity and use of hospital resources.

"In these situations, Interior Health activates staff in critical care areas such as the emergency department, medical imaging and surgery to support urgent patients," wrote on Twitter British Columbia's minister of health Adrian Dix.

According to Interior Health, those injured are being treated at three different hospitals in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt.

"We are not in a position to provide patient conditions at this time," wrote Interior Health on Twitter.

Interior Health has initiated a Code Orange response as a result of a bus accident on #HWY97C Medical teams are currently receiving 53 patients at 3 hospitals located in #Kelowna #Penticton #Merritt.



We are not in a position to provide patient conditions at this time. 1/3 — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) December 25, 2022

"We will make every effort to connect families with patients as soon as possible," the health care provider added in another tweet.

"Our thought are with all of the patients, families and our first responders impacted by these events."

Canada Today reported that those with the most significant injuries were brought to Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) while those with minor injuries were brought to other hospitals in the area.

Early on Christmas Day, Interior Health published an update on Twitter saying that an information line had been set up for families "to locate their loved ones involved in the accident" on the highway.

As a result of the incident, the Okanagan Connector (also known as Highway 97C) was closed in both directions between Aspen Grove and Peachland at around 7:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Drive British Columbia, an official Twitter account managed by the British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure, reported that an "assessment" of the highway was in progress.

The total number of those injured or the cause of the bus crash is still unknown.

Local authorities expressed their sympathy for the victims and their families, with British Columbia premier David Eby, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming and Dix issuing a joint statement saying: "On this Christmas Eve we are shocked and saddened to hear of the serious bus accident on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe."

Update, 12/25/2022 4:45 a.m. ET time: This article has been updated to add more context and new developments to the story.