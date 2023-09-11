George Bush Reveals Shock at Realizing Prigozhin Served Him: 'I Survived'

Yevgeny Prigozhin may have had the moniker "Putin's Chef" but George W. Bush has described his surprise at learning that the late Wagner Group founder was also the former U.S. president's waiter.

Speaking to the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference in Kyiv, Bush was asked about the plane crash last month that killed the mercenary group founder who rose to prominence and earned his nickname due to his food business empire, which included Kremlin catering contracts.

"What shocked me is I saw a picture the other day of a G8 summit in St. Petersburg where Prigozhin was the guy serving me the food," said the former U.S. president via video link, referring to images of a meeting in 2006 at Prigozhin's floating restaurant in St. Petersburg, "New Island."

Former U.S. President George W. Bush at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 15, 2008. Bush told a forum in Kyiv that he had been served food by the late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. YURI GRIPAS/Getty Images

"He was the chef," Bush said according to the Kyiv Post, "all I know is I survived."

As previously reported in a Newsweek factcheck, the meeting took place before the 2006 G8 summit in St Petersburg, after which Bush and President Vladimir Putin gave a joint statement on their talks about nuclear weapons proliferation and nuclear energy.

An image posted on X (formerly Twitter) by independent Russian journalist Dmitry Kolezev showed that Bush had also been served by the Wagner founder in 2002.

In the image, Prigozhin is hovering by the shoulder of the Republican former president. The image of the three men from 2002 was verified by a congressional report and a statement by the Kremlin.

Prigozhin got into the food sector after serving a nine-year prison term, starting a hot dog business, running a chain of convenience stores and then moving into upmarket restaurants.

One of them was "New Island" which also hosted former French President Jacques Chirac in 2001 and Putin's birthday celebrations in 2003, according to The New York Times. The paper reported how Prigozhin was not a chef himself, despite his nickname, and even cleared the empty plates of his VIP guests himself.

2002 год, Джордж Буш в гостях у Владимира Путина. В роли официанта – Евгений Пригожин. pic.twitter.com/rTou84k3wa — Dmitry Kolezev (@kolezev) November 23, 2022

Prigozhin told Gorod 812, a St. Petersburg magazine, in 2011 that Putin admired how he had started his empire from a kiosk and that "I was not above serving a plate."

During his address on Friday, Bush told the conference in Kyiv that Putin was "more powerful" than when he was president, and "now's the time to stop him."

The former U.S. president also referred to the much quoted comment that when he first met Putin in 2001 he "saw his soul," after looking into his eyes, saying that the Russian leader had changed since then.

"Had I looked in his eyes at the end of my presidency, I would have seen a different soul," Bush said.

Bush also recounted an interaction about dogs which gave an insight into the Russian leader's personality. Bush said Putin once mocked the size of the former U.S. president's terrier, asking him, "Is that even a dog?"

When the presidents met in Moscow and Bush saw Putin's dog, the Russian leader said that "it could easily cope with mine," Ukrainska Pravda reported.

"I was surprised and said it offended me," said Bush, "to which Putin only asked, 'Why?", Bush Jr. said, concluding it showed Putin "is always looking to prove his strength." Newsweek has contacted the Kremlin by email for comment.