Caesars Kentucky App: Launch Details & Updates | 2023

The Caesars Kentucky app could go live as early as September 28, 2023. In this guide, you will find launch details and a $1,250 Full Caesar offer.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Bettors in the Bluegrass State could gain access to the Caesars Kentucky app as early as September 28, 2023. Once Kentucky sports betting apps go live in late September, Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky will likely garner a ton of attention as one of the best legal online sports betting apps in the industry. The Caesars Sportsbook app has gotten even more popular due in part to their Full Caesar offer, which includes a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more.Caesars also happens to be one of few sportsbooks to have already announced a partnership with a brick-and-mortar location, as they've partnered with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky is expected to launch when the state gives the go-ahead to online sports betting operators to go live on September 28, 2023. Although no new user offer has been announced to this point, the Full Caesar offer is available in all other states where the app can be downloaded. This includes a $1,250 first bet and perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

Caesars Kentucky Sportsbook App Overview

Caesars Sportsbook Caesars NFL Promo Code Link $1,250 Bet On Caesars and Caesars Rewards Perks Is It Necessary to Enter a Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code? Registering for an account via our links will apply Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL. If you've already downloaded the app, you'll need to enter this code to get the Full Caesar offer. Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Betting Age 21+ Sportsbook Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (GooglePlay Store), Web Browser Mobile App Listed As Caesars Sportsbook & Casino States With App AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Expected to Go Live In Kentucky September 28, 2023 Promos Provided By Sports Betting Dime & Newsweek Verified and Fact-Checked By Russell Joy

Potential Caesars Kentucky Promos

Although sports bettors won't be able to get their hands on the Caesars Kentucky app until September 28, 2023 at the earliest, taking a look at the offer available in other states could be an indicator of what's to come to the Bluegrass State. In the meantime, players can attempt to access the sportsbook's website to gain familiarity with where additional promos, odds boosts and betting odds can be found.

Since Caesars Sportsbook underwent a massive rebranding in 2021, there have been multiple state launches where the sportsbook has offered a pre-registration bonus. However, given that the state hasn't formally announced whether or not there will be a pre-launch window, Caesars has not indicated if they'll make a Kentucky pre-registration bonus available to bettors.

One area where Caesars Sportsbook has stood out from the pack for quite some time is the incredibly lucrative new user promo they offer to new bettors. The Full Caesar promo comes with three bonuses in one and is available in all states where the app is accessible. Whether or not the Full Caesar will land in Kentucky remains to be seen.

Full Caesar Offer Includes $1,250 Bet and More

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's Full Caesar offer includes the largest first-bet offer in the legal online sports betting industry. While some sportsbooks will back a player's first cash bet of up to $250, $500 or $1,000, the Full Caesar will refund up to $1,250 in bonus bets to a player's account if their first cash wager settles as a loss.

The other two bonuses are tied to the Caesars Rewards program. This includes 1,000 Tier Credits, which can unlock higher-level offer tiers in the program. The other bonus is 1,000 Reward Credits. Players can redeem Reward Credits for hotel stays, dining and entertainment experiences at Caesars Hotels and Resorts.

Kentucky Sports Betting History

2023 has been a massive year for the legalization of Kentucky sports betting. House Bill 551 was approved by both the State House and Senate before landing on Governor Andy Beshear's desk. Beshear signed the bill into law on March 31, 2023, which set the wheels in motion for sports betting to go live later this year. The expectation is that retail sports betting will go live on September 7, 2023 with online sports betting to follow suit on September 28, 2023.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL $1,250 Bet for Any NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL Game Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL Finish registering by providing your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number Input your email address and create an account password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10 or more into your account Select any betting market for any NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL game States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified August 7, 2023

Caesars Kentucky Deposit Methods

Sports bettors who register in other states have quite a few options when it comes to making their first deposit with Caesars Sportsbook. It's likely that the following deposit methods will be available when the Caesars KY Sportsbook app goes live.

Online banking

Credit/debit card

eCheck with VIP Preferred

PayPal

Venmo

Caesars Sportsbook Prepaid Play+ card

PayNearMe

Cash at Cage

If you think you'll eventually want to make a withdrawal via PayPal or Venmo, you'll need to first connect your account and make a deposit with PayPal or Venmo.

Caesars KY Sportsbook Withdrawal Options

Players who want to withdraw cash funds from their account will be able to do so via one of a number of methods with the Caesars Sportsbook app. These options include:

Online banking

Debit card

PayPal

Venmo

FanDuel Prepaid Play+

Check by mail

Again, if you want to withdraw funds via PayPal or Venmo, you will need to first make a deposit via either of those methods.

Eligibility Requirements for a Caesars Kentucky Account

As is the case with horse racing betting apps in the state, sports bettors must be at least 18 years of age to wager on games. One thing that needs to be noted, however, is that some sportsbooks are considering only accepting new players who are at least 21 years old, as is the requirement in many other states. In addition to the age requirement, players who want to sign up in Kentucky will need to accept a geolocation verification to confirm they're within the state limits.

Customer Service

In the event that you need to reach out to a customer service representative, Caesars has multiple ways to do so. This includes a number of question guides, as well as live chat, email and phone options.

FAQ

On the Caesars Sportsbook app, there's a "?" bubble on the top right that will take you to a help section of the app. The Betting 101 guide will walk you through frequently asked questions and more.

Live Chat

After clicking on the "?" bubble to access the help center, select the live chat option, which will connect you to a live agent. This option is available around the clock. You'll need to choose your state, provide the requested information and select a category to be routed to the correct department.

Email

If you want to email Caesars Sportsbook with a question and screenshots of your issue in the app, select the "?" bubble and click on "Contact Us". That's where you'll find the option to send an email.

Phone

If you'd prefer to simply discuss an issue with the app or your account via phone, agents can be reached at: (855) 474-0606.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky FAQ

Is the Caesars Sportsbook App Available In Kentucky?

No, as of now, the Caesars Kentucky app is not yet available to bettors in the Bluegrass State. The expectation is the app will go live on September 28, 2023.

Am I Able to Place Bets On the Caesars Kentucky App?

No, you cannot yet place bets on the Caesars Kentucky app. If you visit another state where the Caesars Sportsbook app is legal and sign up with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL, you'll have access to the Full Caesar offer.

Can I Play Online Table and Slot Games With Caesars Casino In Kentucky?

No, online casino gaming is not legal in Kentucky. As such, you cannot play casino table or slot games on the Caesars app.

Is There a Timeline For Caesars Kentucky Casino to Launch?

There is no legislation currently at an advanced stage for the legalization of online casino gaming in Kentucky. Check this page for more information over the next few months for any related updates.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.