Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Online sports betting is live in the Bluegrass State for the first time ahead of Monday Night Football and there is a Caesars Kentucky promo and bet365 Kentucky promo available for Seahawks-Giants. New players can get a combined $615 in bonuses win or lose.
$365 BONUS BETS
BET365 KENTUCKY
$250 BONUS BETS
CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
New players who sign up for this Caesars Kentucky promo and bet365 Kentucky promo will receive $615 in combined bonus bets. These bonus will convey regardless of how your MNF wager on Seahawks-Giants settles.
Caesars Kentucky Promo + Bet365 Kentucky Promo: Get $615 MNF Bonuses
If you're in the state of Kentucky, you should strongly consider registering with Caesars Sportsbook KY and bet365 KY. That's because each sportsbook is offering a no-brainer three-figure bonus. Each offer, however, comes with different terms. Bet365 Kentucky requires a $10 initial deposit and a $1 wager on Monday Night Football to trigger a $365 guaranteed bonus. Caesars Kentucky, on the other hand, will issue a $250 bonus win or lose with a $50 MNF wager. There are more in-app offers and odds boosts available, which we'll detail below.
How to Sign Up for These Offers
Let's take a closer look at each of these new user offers for bettors in the Bluegrass State.
Caesars Kentucky Promo: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus
Registering for an account with Caesars Sportsbook KY is as easy as it gets. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:
|Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code NEWSWKGET
|Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets for MNF
|Sign-Up Process
|States with Caesars Sportsbook
|AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
|Bonus Last Verified
|October 2, 2023
You will secure your first of five $50 bonus bets when your initial wager processes. You'll pick up a $50 bonus bet on Monday of each of the next four weeks to use on that week's games.
Bet365 Kentucky Promo Offers Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus
You'll need to complete a few simple steps to register for an account with bet365 Kentucky:
|Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code NEWSKY
|Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus for Seahawks-Giants MNF Game
|Sign-Up Process
|States with Bet365
|CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, VA
|Bonus Last Verified
|October 2, 2023
No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive $365 in guaranteed bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on other matchups this week.
Additional Offers From Caesars KY and Bet365 KY
Each sportsbook comes with its own list of in-app promos and odds boosts. Caesars Sportsbook features the lengthiest list of odds boosts for NFL games and more. This includes markets for Monday Night Football, such as:
- Daniel Jones over 149.5 passing yards and over 49.5 rushing yards (+250)
- Kenneth Walker over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards and TD (+325)
- Darren Waller and Darius Slayton each over 59.5 receiving yards (+550)
- DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett each over 5.5 receptions (+550)
Bet365, meanwhile, has a 17+ point early payout promo that will pay out your money line bet win or lose if you team goes up by 17+ points at any point in the game. There are also Bet Boosts like the Seahawks to make a first down on their first drive and the Giants to make a first down on their first drive at +100 odds.
Bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with Caesars KY Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET for Monday Night Football. Sign up with our bet365 KY bonus code NEWSKY to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose with a MNF wager.
Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
Uncommon Knowledge
Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.
Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.
About the writer
Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com