$365 BONUS BETS BET365 KENTUCKY CLAIM OFFER $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New players who sign up for this Caesars Kentucky promo and bet365 Kentucky promo will receive $615 in combined bonus bets. These bonus will convey regardless of how your MNF wager on Seahawks-Giants settles.

Caesars Kentucky Promo + Bet365 Kentucky Promo: Get $615 MNF Bonuses

If you're in the state of Kentucky, you should strongly consider registering with Caesars Sportsbook KY and bet365 KY. That's because each sportsbook is offering a no-brainer three-figure bonus. Each offer, however, comes with different terms. Bet365 Kentucky requires a $10 initial deposit and a $1 wager on Monday Night Football to trigger a $365 guaranteed bonus. Caesars Kentucky, on the other hand, will issue a $250 bonus win or lose with a $50 MNF wager. There are more in-app offers and odds boosts available, which we'll detail below.

How to Sign Up for These Offers

Let's take a closer look at each of these new user offers for bettors in the Bluegrass State.

Caesars Kentucky Promo: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Registering for an account with Caesars Sportsbook KY is as easy as it gets. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code NEWSWKGET Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets for MNF Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars KY Sportsbook account Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET Enter your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number Provide your email address and create an account password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your account to unlock this Caesars Kentucky promo Select any betting market available for Monday Night Football and wager $50+ States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified October 2, 2023

You will secure your first of five $50 bonus bets when your initial wager processes. You'll pick up a $50 bonus bet on Monday of each of the next four weeks to use on that week's games.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Offers Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus

bet365 Kentucky BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSKY 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

You'll need to complete a few simple steps to register for an account with bet365 Kentucky:

Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code NEWSKY Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus for Seahawks-Giants MNF Game Sign-Up Process Sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSKY Finish registering by providing your full name, phone number, address and date of birth Accept a geolocation verification request Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate this bet365 Kentucky promo Navigate to the game of your choice Pick a betting market in the Seahawks-Giants game and wager $1+ States with Bet365 CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified October 2, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive $365 in guaranteed bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on other matchups this week.

Additional Offers From Caesars KY and Bet365 KY

Each sportsbook comes with its own list of in-app promos and odds boosts. Caesars Sportsbook features the lengthiest list of odds boosts for NFL games and more. This includes markets for Monday Night Football, such as:

Daniel Jones over 149.5 passing yards and over 49.5 rushing yards (+250)

Kenneth Walker over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards and TD (+325)

Darren Waller and Darius Slayton each over 59.5 receiving yards (+550)

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett each over 5.5 receptions (+550)

Bet365, meanwhile, has a 17+ point early payout promo that will pay out your money line bet win or lose if you team goes up by 17+ points at any point in the game. There are also Bet Boosts like the Seahawks to make a first down on their first drive and the Giants to make a first down on their first drive at +100 odds.

Bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with Caesars KY Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET for Monday Night Football. Sign up with our bet365 KY bonus code NEWSKY to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose with a MNF wager.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.