Caesars Kentucky Promo vs. Bet365 Kentucky Promo: Which MNF Offer is Better

Compare tonight's Caesars Kentucky promo and bet365 Kentucky promo for Monday Night Football and decide which offer is best for you or if you'd rather get both.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Before Monday Night Football kicks off from the Meadowlands, prospective players in the Bluegrass State who want to bet on Seahawks vs. Giants might ask the following question: Do I roll with an exclusive Caesars Kentucky promo, or is the bet365 Kentucky promo the best way to make money this football season?

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. bet365 Kentucky BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSKY 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

First-time bettors in Kentucky can score a pair of exceptional welcome offers for Monday Night Football. Apply the code NEWSWKGET to unlock a "Bet $50, Get $250" Caesars Kentucky promo, or activate the code NEWSKY to claim a "Bet $1, Get $365" bet365 Kentucky promo.

Before we lay out a breakdown of each welcome offer, Kentuckians should consider both promotions. The more sportsbooks you use, the higher your likelihood of finding the best odds for Seahawks-Giants and scoring exclusive in-app offers and odds boosts. Still, it's important to assess each offer's pros and cons before NFL Week 4 concludes later tonight.

Register for the new Caesars Kentucky promo with the code NEWSWKGET to score $250 in bonus bets, or activate the bet365 Kentucky promo code NEWSKY for a 365-to-1 payout.

Caesars Kentucky Promo: Bet $50 on MNF, Get $250 on the House

Every other state with online access to Caesars Sportsbook gets standard $1,000 first bet protection. But Caesars has done things differently in the Bluegrass State.

Since the site went live in Kentucky on Thursday, Caesars' code NEWSWKGET triggers a "Bet $50, Get $250" introductory promo. Register with the necessary promo links, bet at least $50 on Seahawks-Giants and Caesars will fill your account with $250 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Here's a step-by-step overview of Caesars' simplistic registration process:

Caesars Kentucky Promo Code NEWSWKGET Bet $50 on MNF, Get $250 in Bonus Bets Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET Enter your full legal name, address, birthdate and other information Input your email address and create an account password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your account Select any betting market for Seahawks-Giants and wager $50+ States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified October 2, 2023

Caesars' KY customers receive 20% increments, paid in weekly $50 stakes at the beginning of each week. Players have 14 days to use a bonus bet before it expires.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo: Flip $1 on MNF Into Automatic $365

Unlike Caesars, bet365 offered Kentucky the same promotion other states like New Jersey and Ohio qualify for. But considering that a $1 wager unlocks a $365 bonus, why would it change anything?

Once bet365 launched in the Bluegrass State, eligible 18+ customers could use the code CLEKY to register. After a small deposit and $1 wager on Seahawks-Giants, you will earn $365 in bonus bets no matter what. That's a 365-to-1 payout before factoring additional money into the equation.

Read below to learn how Kentuckians can claim a "Bet $1, Get $365" offer from bet365:

Bet365 Kentucky Code NEWSKY Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus for Seahawks-Giants MNF Sign-Up Process Sign up with our bet365 bonus code NEWSKY Complete registration by providing your full name, phone number, address and date of birth Accept a geolocation confirmation request Deposit at least $10 to activate the offer Pick a betting market in the Seahawks-Giants game and wager $1+ States with Bet365 CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, VA Bonus Last Verified October 2, 2023

Bet365's massive payout is guaranteed, but it's also highly flexible. The funds are part of its own balance, so you can treat the $365 like cash. Bet $5 here, $50 there and conquer your bets to earn withdrawable cash winnings.

You have 90 days to play through the $365 bonus.

Caesars vs. Bet365: Final Verdict for Kentucky Bettors

As previously stated, the goal shouldn't be choosing one sportsbook over the other. Bettors can and should utilize multiple betting markets to find the best odds and in-app promos.

For example, Caesars offers KY bettors a 100% profit boost on any qualifying prop or parlay on Monday Night Football. But bet365 has promos like the "NFL Early Payout Offer," which settles Seattle or New York moneyline bets if your team leads by 17 or more points.

However, let's circle back to the welcome offers. Based squarely on the introductory promos offered to new Kentucky players, bet365 has the upper hand. Bet365 offers over $100 for in guaranteed bonus bets, lets players control the size of their bonus stakes and only requires a $1 qualifying wager.

If your decision must be one or the other, take bet365's "Bet $1, Get $365" offer. But consider creating an account on bet365 and Caesars to score a whopping $615 in bonus bets.

Sign up for the Caesars Kentucky promo with the code NEWSWKGET and register for the bet365 Kentucky promo with the NEWSKY code to capitalize on both offers for a $615 bonus bet payout.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. bet365 Kentucky BET $1, GET $365! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSKY 21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.