Caesars March Madness Promo Code: $1,250 First Bet for Wednesday First Four

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MD, OH) CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS MARYLAND CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS MASSACHUSETTS CLAIM OFFER MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.

Bettors who register for an account with Caesars March Madness promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. New players in Maryland, Massachusetts and Ohio will have the chance to secure a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Wednesday's First Four docket includes two matchups. First, Fairleigh Dickinson will face Texas Southern. That game will be followed by the Nevada-Arizona State matchup, which will see the final team punch their ticket to the round of 64. Your first cash wager will be backed by Caesars with bonus bets coming your way if the bet loses.

Register for an account with Caesars March Madness promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. If you're in Ohio, sign up with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet.

Caesars March Madness Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL Unlocks $1,250 Bet on Caesars for First Four

Caesars Sportsbook's new user offer for the First Four is easily the most valuable in the industry. Rather than only back your first bet with up to $500 or $1,000, Caesars Sportsbook will return up to $1,250 in bonus bets if your first wager settles as a loss.

You can select any betting market in either the Fairleigh Dickinson-Texas Southern matchup or the Nevada-Arizona State game as part of this offer. The odds of the betting market you choose does not matter, so you can bet on an underdog, a favorite or any player prop.

How to Sign Up With Our Caesars March Madness Promo Code

Any sports bettor who choose to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook will earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. In order to get this offer, you will need to register for an account. Here's how to get in on the action:

Sign up for an account with Caesars Sportsbook

for an account with Caesars Sportsbook Fill in the necessary personal information

Choose a deposit method like online banking

Add money to use for your first bet

Select any betting market and place your first wager

If your first bet wins, you will earn a cash profit, in addition to your first bet back. In the event that your first bet loses, you will receive bonus bets to use on other games this week.

Caesars Massachusetts Offers $1,500 Bet On Caesars

Caesars Massachusetts $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CLAIM OFFER Code: NEWSWEEK1BET MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited.

Caesars Massachusetts launched last week with a lucrative $1,500 bet on Caesars Sportsbook. If your first cash bet settles as a loss, Caesars Mass will refund your first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

You can pick any betting market as part of this offer. If you want to back Arizona State to win their game against Nevada, you can do so with a wager of up to $1,500. If your bet wins, you'll secure a cash profit, but if the bet loses, you'll get a refund in bonus bets.

Sign up with Caesars Massachusetts promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars to use on the NCAA Tournament.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

