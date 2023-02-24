Caesars NBA Promo: $1,250 Bet On Caesars, $1,500 In Ohio

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MD, OH) CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS MARYLAND CLAIM OFFER OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Caesars NBA promo is the largest first bet on any sportsbook in the industry. Depending on your state, you'll either get up to $1,250 or $1,500 back in the form of a bet credit if your first cash bet loses.

The NBA slate this weekend offers a number of huge matchups with potential playoff implications. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks tip off Friday night's action, which will be followed by a Western Conference slugfest between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers. A wager on either of these games or another this weekend will be backed by Caesars Sportsbook with this new user promo.

Register for this Caesars NBA promo to earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. If you're in Ohio, you can lock-in a $1,500 bet on Caesars by signing up for an account.

Caesars NBA Promo Brings $1,250 First Bet On Caesars

Bettors in a number of states can take advantage of the latest Caesars NBA promo for this weekend's NBA games. The best part is that you're not limited to betting on an underdog's money line. In fact, you don't need to wager on a money line at all. You could bet $125 on the Brooklyn Nets to cover the spread against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night or $50 on Nikola Jokic to score 25+ points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

If your first bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will issue a bet credit to your account. This bet credit will match your initial wager of up to $1,250. If you're in Ohio, you can bet up to $1,500 as part of a special Caesars Ohio promo. The bet credit you receive can then be used on another game this weekend in any sports league.

Huge NBA Odds Boosts

One section of the Caesars Sportsbook app that players should check often is the daily odds boosts. Caesars typically offers upwards of 30 boosts across various sports leagues. Here are some of the top boosts for this weekend's NBA action:

Anthony Edwards over 24.5 points and Rudy Gobert over 2.5 blocks (+375)

DeMar DeRozan over 24.5 points and Cameron Johnson over 2.5 made three-pointers (+400)

Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young each over 29.5 points (+600)

Bam Adebayo and Jrue Holiday each over 24.5 points (+600)

Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine and LaMelo Ball each over 24.5 points (+850)

How to Register For This Caesars NBA Promo

Players who sign up for this Caesars NBA promo can get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. Meanwhile, bettors in Ohio can get an even more lucrative $1,500 bet on Caesars with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET. Here's how to sign up for an account and get your first bet on Caesars:

Sign up

Bettors in Ohio can register

Complete any personal information sections

Choose a deposit method and add funds to your account

Navigate to the game of your choice

Wager on any betting market

Caesars Sportsbook will issue a bet credit to your account if your first cash bet loses. If it wins, however, you will receive cash winnings and your initial wager back.

Sign up for a $1,250 bet on Caesars with Caesars NBA promo code NEWSWEEKFULL. If you're in Ohio, register for an account and get a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA. OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.