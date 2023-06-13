Caesars NFL Promo Code: Best Sportsbook Bonus | 2023

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The best Caesars NFL promo code available is NEWSWEEKFULL. Our promo code will unlock the Full Caesar offer, which comes with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's expansion throughout the U.S. has been impressive and their new user promo is one of the most valuable in legal online sports betting. Signing up via our links with Caesars NFL promo code NEWSWEEK will activate a $1,250 first bet, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will be automatically applied when you register via our links. If you've already downloaded the Caesars Sportsbook app, but haven't registered for an account, be sure to enter our code to get the Full Caesar offer. In the app, you'll find futures markets, as well as game and player props leading up to each week's games.

Sign up with Caesars NFL promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. You'll also get 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

Caesars Sportsbook Overview

Caesars Sportsbook Caesars NFL Promo Code Link $1,250 Bet On Caesars and Caesars Rewards Perks Is a Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Necessary? You won't need to enter a promo code when signing up, as our links will automatically apply Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL. Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Betting Age 21+ Sportsbook Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (GooglePlay Store), Web Browser Mobile App Listed As Caesars Sportsbook & Casino States With App AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Promos Provided By Sports Betting Dime & Newsweek Verified and Fact-Checked By Russell Joy

Caesars NFL Promo Code Activates Full Caesar Offer

The latest Caesars promo code for NFL 2023, NEWSWEEKFULL, will activate a $1,250 first bet offer, as well as perks for the Caesars Rewards program. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo is comprised of three bonuses in one. Given how large the offer is, it's been given its own name: the Full Caesar. Let's take a closer look at what the offer includes:

Full Caesar Offer Brings $1,250 First Bet, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Full Caesar offer includes three parts. First and foremost is a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. If your first cash bet settles as a win, Caesars will return your initial cash wager along with cash winnings. However, if your bet loses, you won't be left empty-handed. In that case, you would receive up to $1,250 in bonus bets to use on other games.

In addition to the first bet on Caesars, you will also earn rewards for the Caesars Rewards program. This includes 1,000 Tier Credits, which will unlock higher offer levels in the program. You'll also get 1,000 Reward Credits, which can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining and entertainment experiences.

How to Sign Up With Caesars NFL Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL

In order to get started with the Full Caesar offer, you will need to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Following our step-by-step guide will help you lock-in the Full Caesar offer to use on the game of your choice.

Sign up with Caesars NFL promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 first bet

Enter your full legal name, date of birth, residential address and phone number to confirm your identity

Provide an email address and create a new password for your account

Choose online banking, a credit/debit card, PayPal or another account funding method

Add at least $10 to your account

Pick any betting market in any game and wager up to $1,250

If your first cash bet settles as a win, you will receive a cash profit and Caesars Sportsbook will refund your cash wager. However, if your bet loses, you'll get back up to $1,250 in bonus bets.

Deposit Methods

Caesars Sportsbook has a diverse list of deposit methods available for new players to add funds to their account. This includes options such as:

Online banking

eCheck with VIP Preferred

PayPal

Credit/debit card

Caesars Sportsbook Prepaid Play+ card

PayNearMe

Cash at Cage

Making a deposit via PayPal will activate that as a potential withdrawal option as well.

Withdrawal Methods

There are quite a few ways to withdraw funds from your Caesars Sportsbook account, including:

Online banking

eCheck with VIP Preferred

PayPal

Debit card

Caesars Sportsbook Prepaid Play+ card

Cash at Cage

Keep in mind that each withdrawal method has its own turnaround time to process a withdrawal. You can only withdraw funds via PayPal if you previously made a deposit via PayPal.

Super Bowl Odds for SB 58

Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs (+600) Philadelphia Eagles (+750) San Francisco 49ers (+850) Buffalo Bills (+900) Cincinnati Bengals (+1000) Dallas Cowboys (+1500) New York Jets (+1500) Baltimore Ravens (+2200) Miami Dolphins (+2500) Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500) Detroit Lions (+2500) Los Angeles Chargers (+2500) Cleveland Browns (+3500) New Orleans Saints (+3500) Seattle Seahawks (+4000) Denver Broncos (+4000) Minnesota Vikings (+4000) New York Giants (+4000) Las Vegas Raiders (+4500) Green Bay Packers (+5000) Chicago Bears (+5000) New England Patriots (+6000) Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000) Atlanta Falcons (+7000) Carolina Panthers (+7000) Los Angeles Rams (+7000) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8000) Washington Commanders (+8000) Tennessee Titans (+10000) Indianapolis Colts (+12500) Arizona Cardinals (+20000) Houston Texans (+20000)

In what shouldn't come as much of a surprise, the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, have been installed as the favorite to win Super Bowl 58. They lead the way at +600 odds, followed closely by the team they took down last year, the Philadelphia Eagles (+750). NFC runner-up San Francisco (+850), the Buffalo Bills (+900) and AFC runner-up Cincinnati round out the Top-5.

The Dallas Cowboys and Aaron Rodgers' new team, the New York Jets, have identical odds at +1500. Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (+2200), Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (+2500) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500) are the remaining teams in the Top-10.

2023-24 MVP Odds

MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes (+650) Joe Burrow (+750) Josh Allen (+750) Jalen Hurts (+1200) Justin Herbert (+1500) Trevor Lawrence (+1600) Lamar Jackson (+1600) Aaron Rodgers (+1800) Tua Tagovailoa (+2200) Justin Fields (+2500)

Patrick Mahomes enters the 2023-24 season as the favorite to win his third league MVP award at +650 odds. Joe Burrow, whose Bengals lost to Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game, is tied with Buffalo's Josh Allen at +750 odds. Last season's runner-up for the MVP award, Jalen Hurts, has been installed with the fourth-best odds at +1200. Justin Herbert has the fifth-best odds at +1500.

Jacksonville's starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and former league MVP Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens have +1600 odds to win. Aaron Rodgers, who made off-season headlines in a move from Green Bay to the Jets, has the eighth-best odds to be named the league's Most Valuable Player. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (+2200) and the Chicago Bears' starting QB Justin Fields (+2500) round out the Top-10.

States Where You Can Use Caesars NFL Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL

Caesars is an iconic name in betting, gambling and entertainment. The sportsbook's rise in the legal online sports betting industry over the past few years has been truly impressive. Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia can access the Caesars Sportsbook account.

If you're in one of those states, you will be able to activate the Full Caesar offer with Caesars NFL promo code NEWSWEEKFULL. This includes a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. After signing up, you can take advantage of in-app promos, odds boosts and more.

Eligibility Requirements for a Caesars Sportsbook Account

If you want to register for a Caesars Sportsbook account, you must be at least 21 years of age and be physically located within the state limits of a state where legal online sports betting is available. You don't, however, need to be a resident of the state in which you bet to be eligible. For example, if you live in California, but you travel to Arizona, you can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL. Simply confirm you're within the Arizona state limits via a geolocation verification request.

Customer Service

If you need to reach out to customer service, Caesars Sportsbook has a variety of ways to get in touch with an agent or find the answer to a question.

FAQ

If you want to access a betting guide and answers to frequently asked questions, you will need to click on the "?" bubble at the top right of the app. Click "Betting 101" to find a comprehensive FAQ guide.

Live Chat

After clicking the "?" bubble, you can select the "Live Chat" option to be connected to a live agent. Simply select your state, fill out the required information and choose a category. You'll then be connected to a live agent.

Support Phone Number

Agents are also available to speak with by phone: (855) 474-0606

Email

When you navigate to the "?" menu, choose "Contact Us". There you will find the option to email Caesars Sportsbook in your specific state. Agents are also available by phone: (855) 474-0606

Caesars Sportsbook FAQ

Is There a Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App?

Yes, there is a Caesars Sportsbook and Casino app available in various states. The casino functionality is only available in a limited number of states where online casino gaming is legal.

Can I Place Parlay and Same-Game Parlay Wagers?

Parlay and same-game parlay bets are available with the Caesars Sportsbook app. Parlay wagers include multiple betting markets from more than one game, while same-game parlays consist only of betting markets from a single game. If one leg of the bet loses, so does the entire ticket.

Does the Caesars Sportsbook App Share a Wallet With Caesars Online Casino?

Yes, Caesars Sportsbook and the Caesars Online Casino share a virtual wallet. This allows players to use funds from the sportsbook in the online casino in states where online casino playing is available.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.