New users who sign up with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will lock-in a $1,250 MLB bet to use on any game this weekend.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Major League Baseball has some huge matchups set for this weekend and bettors who register with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will secure a $1,250 bet on Caesars and more. If your first bet loses, Caesars will credit your account with up to $1,250 in bonus bets to use on other games.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New players who sign up with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL via the links on this page will secure three bonuses in one. Not only will bettors get a $1,250 bet on Caesars, but also a number of perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays will face off for the division lead in the AL East on Saturday afternoon. Grayson Rodriguez will get the start on the road for the Orioles. He's 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts. Tampa Bay will counter with Shane McClanahan. He's been sensational this season, going 11-1 with a 2.56 ERA and 107 strikeouts.

Grab a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for any MLB game this weekend when you register with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL.

Caesars Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL: Grab $1,250 MLB Bet This Weekend

The new user promo from Caesars Sportsbook, the Full Caesar, is really three offers in one. Most notably, you can lock-in a first bet of up to $1,250 on the sportsbook. If your bet wins, you'll earn a cash profit. If it loses, Caesars will refund your account with up to $1,250 in bonus bets. You can then bet on other games in any league with these bonus bets. That includes Major League Baseball, UFC Fight Night and more.

In addition to the biggest fully-backed first bet in the industry, you will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. The Reward Credits you earn are redeemable for hotel stays and more at Caesars Hotels and Resorts. Tier Credits accumulate over time and will unlock higher offer tiers in the Caesars Rewards program.

Register With Caesars Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL

Any prospective bettor who wants to sign up for an account with Caesars Sportsbook can do so by following our registration guide below:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL $1,250 Bet for This Weekend's MLB Games Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL Provide your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number Input your email address and create an account password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Select any betting market for any MLB game this weekend States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified July 22, 2023

Caesars will return your initial cash wager along with cash winnings if your first bet settles as a win. If it loses, however, Caesars will credit your account with a bonus bet of up to $1,250.

Odds Boosts This Weekend

Caesars Sportsbook has a plethora of odds boosts available for this weekend's action. Let's take a closer look at some of the top enhanced markets:

Daniel Marcos to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+275)

Yanal Ashmouz to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+320)

No run in 1st inning of Blue Jays @ Mariners, Orioles @ Rays and Mets @ Red Sox (+525)

No run in 1st inning of Phillies @ Guardians, Braves @ Brewers and White Sox @ Twins (+560)

Giants, Phillies, Braves and Twins all to win (+750)

Rangers, Blue Jays, Rays and Red Sox all to win (+950)

Sign up with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to secure a $1,250 bet on Caesars for any MLB game.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.