On Tuesday night, a pair of Game 5s will take center stage in the NBA Playoffs.

The first game of the night will see the Boston Celtics attempt to pick up a critical win at home, which would put them up 3-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. After that, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will try to stop a two-game losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

Caesars Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL: Secure $1,250 NBA Playoffs Bet

Although there are a few similar new user promos on the market that back a new player's first cash bet with bonus bets, no other offer brings as high of a ceiling as Caesars Sportsbook's does. Rather than offering $250 or $500 in bonus bets with a loss, Caesars will return up to $1,250 in bonus bets to use on other games.

The Celtics enter Tuesday night's game as a 7.5-point favorite at home, with money line odds of -292. If you think the Sixers can win another game at TD Garden, +235 odds on Philadelphia's money line could present fantastic value with a win. As for the night game, you could get Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double at +133 odds or Devin Booker to score over 31.5 points at -137 odds.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum Could Be Key for Celtics

If you took a second to read that headline and thought, "Duh," you wouldn't be alone. It's important to note, however, that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum haven't exactly synced up entirely in the four games they've played against the Philadelphia 76ers. There have been stretcher where Tatum has appeared indifferent for much of the game, only to turn it on in a big way in the fourth quarter, like he did in Game 4.

Brown, on the other hand, has had maddening periods in this series when he's gone from lights-out to a non-factor due to few field goal attempts in the fourth quarter. At the same time, he's been a consistent scorer, racking up 23+ points in each contest on 57.4% shooting from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc. If he were to up his volume of shots and connect at a similar rate, Boston could likely extend an insurmountable lead in Game 5.

Will Kevin Durant Rise to Devin Booker's Level?

The short answer to that question –even from ardent KD fans– is no. However, Durant doesn't need to execute at the historic rate his teammate, Devin Booker, has throughout these playoffs. Durant struggled mightily from the field in Games 2 and 3, shooting 37.0% and 38.7%, respectively, but his free throw shooting (14-16) in Game 3 helped him to drop 39 points. In a five-point Game 4 win, Durant connected on 2-4 attempts from beyond the arc and shot 57.9% overall on 19 field goal attempts. That 36-point effort is a big reason why the Suns were able to draw level in their series.

Devin Booker, meanwhile, is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. After hitting 20 of 25 shots in Game 3, including going 5-8 from downtown, Booker went off for 36 points in Game 4 while shooting 77.8% from the field. He's scored 35+ points in three-consecutive games and has scored 30+ points in seven of his team's nine games this postseason. If he and Durant keep up their hot shooting, they'll have the chance to clinch at home in Game 6.

