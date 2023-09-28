New users who register with Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky will be able to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets win or lose.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky launched earlier today and to celebrate, they're offering a massive new user offer to prospective bettors. If you sign up with Caesars KY, you will be able to earn a $250 guaranteed bonus in exchange for a $50+ wager on any game.

Any bettor who registers with Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky via the links on this page will unlock a bet $50, get $250 guaranteed bonus. No matter how your first bet settles, you'll earn a 5x return win or lose.

The best thing about this offer from the Caesars Kentucky app is that you'll be able to bet $50 on any market in the game of your choice. No matter how the bet settles, you'll lock-in a $250 bonus win or lose. The bonus bets you receive can be used on games in the NFL, college football, MLB and more.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets for wagering on the NFL or any other game this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky: Now Live With Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus

The NFL Week 4 action begins tonight on Thursday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers will play host to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. If you wager $50+ on either team to win or cover the spread, you'll secure a $250 return in bonus bets. You could instead wager on a player prop like Jared Goff to throw for 3+ TDs or Jordan Love to record 300+ passing yards. Win or lose, you'll earn $250 worth of bonus bets.

Since the $250 return in bonus bets is guaranteed to convey, this offer lives up to the monicker of being a no-brainer. Knowing that you'll receive the bonus bets no matter what will also give you the freedom to place a wager on a market with longer odds. If that bet wins, you could earn a nice cash profit in addition to the $250 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky

Caesars Sportsbook has made signing up for an account really simple. Follow our registration guide below to get in on the action with Caesars Kentucky:

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code NEWSWKGET Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets for Any NFL, College Football, MLB Game Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky account Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET Enter your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number Provide an email address and create a password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your account Select any betting market for any NFL game and wager $50+ States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 28, 2023

Caesars Sportsbook will add $250 in guaranteed bonus bets to your account win or lose. The first $50 bonus bet will hit your account instantly. Over the next four weeks, you'll secure a $50 bonus bet on each Monday.

Thursday's Best Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a wide array of odds boosts available for Thursday's sports slate. This includes college football, the NFL and Major League Baseball. Here are some of the best boosts currently available:

Romeo Dobbs, Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave each over 2.5 receptions (+200)

Jordan Love over 199.5 passing yards and over 19.5 rushing yards (+200)

Jared Goff over 299.5 passing yards and over 1.5 passing TDs (+460)

Temple, Middle Tennessee and Sam Houston State each cover +6.5 spread (+500)

Sam LaPorta over 69.5 receiving yards and TD (+550)

Register with Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

