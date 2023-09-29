Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus This Weekend

New players who start off this weekend with this Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo can win $250 in bonuses.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Start the weekend off right by activating this Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo. New players who take advantage of this offer will sign up and activate a no-brainer bonus. This Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo is the key to winning this bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code NEWSWKGET will unlock this offer. From there, bettors only need to place a $50 bet on any game to win $250 in bonuses guaranteed.

Kentucky sports betting is finally live and this means there are tons of opportunities out there for sports fans in the state. Between the NFL, MLB, college football and other options, there should be something for every sports fan in Kentucky.

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players in the Bluegrass State. This new promotion will set players up with easy bonus bets to use in the app. Let's take a closer look at this new offer.

New bettors can win $250 in bonuses with this Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo by using promo code NEWSWKGET.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo: How to Claim This Offer

New bettors can sign up and start winning in Kentucky with this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Follow the step-by-step guide below to sign up:

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets for Any NFL, CFB Game Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET Enter your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number Provide your email address and create an account password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your account Select any betting market in any game this weekend and wager up to $1,000 States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 29, 2023

Win $250 in Bonuses With This Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo

This promo is an easy way for new players in Kentucky to start off with bonus bets. Remember, anyone who places a $50 bet on any game will win these bonus bets. Players will receive $250 in bonus bets as $50 bet credits. The first $50 bet credit will hit your account immediately and that will continue for four consecutive Mondays.

Caesars Sportsbook is giving Kentucky bettors a long runway here. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will have a chance to use bonus bets for the next five weeks. That's a rare opportunity

Other Boosts and Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is great for new user promos but there are other ways to win this weekend. Anyone who signs up will have access to the best odds boosts on the market. Here's a quick look at the best offers on the market for new players this weekend:

North Carolina State, UTEP, Oregon State & Cincinnati All Win: +1300

Florida, Texas A&M, Navy & Texas Tech All Win: +550

USC Trojans, Tulane, & Minnesota Each Cover -16.5 Spread: +500

Georgia & Tennessee Each Cover -14.5 Spread & LSU Wins: +625

Duke, Iowa, TCU & Air Force All Win: +450

New bettors can win $250 in bonuses with this Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo by using promo code NEWSWKGET.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky BET $50, GET $250! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET 21 and in Kentucky only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.