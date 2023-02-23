Caesars Sportsbook NBA Offer: $1,250 First Bet On Caesars This Weekend

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MD, OH) CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS MARYLAND CLAIM OFFER 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The great thing about this Caesars Sportsbook NBA offer is that it can be used on any of this week's games. There are nine to choose from on Thursday night alone.

A pair of nationally-televised games are just part of Thursday night's NBA slate. These games include a battle between Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies and Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers to start. After that, the Golden State Warriors will head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.

Caesars Sportsbook NBA Offer Brings $1,250 First Bet On Caesars

If you were planning on betting on any NBA game this week, Caesars Sportsbook has the most lucrative offer in the business at their disposal. New sports bettors who sign up for an account will be able to wager up to $1,250 on any game or player market with the knowledge that they'll get a second chance if the bet loses.

For example, if a player wagers $300 on Joel Embiid to score 35+ points, but he fails to do so, Caesars would issue a $300 bet credit to the player's account. This could then be used on the money line of the Golden State Warriors, who will take on the Los Angeles Lakers later in the night.

NBA Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a plethora of available odds boosts to take advantage of for tonight's NBA action. Here are some of the best boosts you can find at Caesars:

Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton each over 2.5 made three-pointers (+240)

James Harden and Ja Morant each over 9.5 assists (+300)

Brandon Ingram and Fred VanVleet each over 24.5 points (+350)

Luka Doncic, Lauri Markkanen and Damian Lillard each over 29.5 points (+425)

LeBron James over 29.5 points and Klay Thompson over 5.5 made three-pointers (+500)

Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell each over 29.5 points (+600)

How to Activate This Caesars Sportsbook NBA Offer

Prospective sports bettors can take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook NBA offer by registering for an account. We've put together a step-by-step guide to follow:

Register with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL

with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL Provide your full legal name, address, date of birth and phone number

Select any deposit method and add at least $10 to your new account

Choose any of the available NBA games to bet on

Place a wager of up to $1,250

Caesars will issue a bet credit of up to $1,250 if your first bet settles as a loss. You can use the bet credit on any other game this weekend.

