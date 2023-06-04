The latest Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo comes with a $1,250 bet and more to new players who sign up ahead of Heat-Nuggets Game 2.

Game 2 of Heat-Nuggets will take place on Sunday night, and there's a huge Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo available to prospective bettors. If you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL, you will receive a $1,250 first bet to use on any betting market.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New bettors who register for this Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo will lock-in two chances to earn their first win. Plus, This offer for the NBA Finals also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray made Game 1 look easy. Although Bam Adebayo had a huge game for the Heat, it never really felt like the game's outcome was in question. Jokic posted yet another postseason triple-double en route to an 11-point win.

Lock-in a $1,250 first bet on Caesars when you register for this Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo for Heat-Nuggets Game 2.

Caesars Sportsbook NBA Promo Brings $1,250 Bet for Heat-Nuggets Game 2

This new user offer from Caesars Sportsbook is so massive it's been given the name "The Full Caesar". This includes three bonuses, including a $1,250 bet on Caesars. What that means is if you wager $200 on the Nuggets to win, but they lose at home, you would receive $200 back in bonus bets to use on other games in the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final or another league. You're not obligated to wager the full $1,250, but the option is available.

You'll also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. These will hit your account no matter how your bet settles. The Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays, entertainment experiences and more at Caesars Hotels and Resorts, while the Tier Credits can unlock higher prize tiers. Given all the value this offer provides, it's easy to see why it's one of the best NBA Finals betting promos on the market.

Register for This Caesars Sportsbook NBA Promo

Any sports bettor with interest in the Full Caesar offer can get in on the action by registering for an account. Complete the steps below to sign up for this Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo:

Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account

Use Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL

Provide your name, birthdate, address, phone number and email address

Make a deposit of $10 or more via online banking, PayPal, a credit/debit card or another method

Select Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Wager up to $1,250 on any betting market

Winning your first bet will earn back your stake and a cash profit, while losing would secure a bonus bet of up to $1,250. The Reward Credits and Tier Credits will convey no matter what.

NBA Finals Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has more than 20 odds boosts available for Sunday's action and beyond in the NBA, MLB and more. This includes a number of odds boosts for the NBA Finals. Head over to the boosts section of the app to access these enhanced odds markets:

Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler each over 24.5 points (+160)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown each over 9.5 points (+280)

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Gabe Vincent each over 2.5 made three-pointers (+400)

Bam Adebayo over 24.5 points and over 9.5 rebounds (+600)

Aaron Gordon first scorer of the game and Nuggets win (+1300)

Sign up for this Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo with code NEWSWEEKFULL to lock-in a $1,250 bet and more for Game 2 of Heat-Nuggets.

