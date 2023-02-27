Caesars Sportsbook NBA Promo Offers $1,250 Bet On Caesars This Week

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MD, OH) CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS MARYLAND CLAIM OFFER OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's offer to new users is the largest first-bet offer of any legal online sports betting app. Players who register via our links will receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars as part of this Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo.

There are some massive matchups on the docket this week. On Monday night, there are two huge Eastern Conference games worth keeping an eye on. The Miami Heat will head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Shortly after that game tips off, the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

Register for this Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo and lock-in a $1,250 first bet on Caesars this week. If you are a bettor in Ohio, sign up with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET to get a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

$1,250 Bet On Caesars Available With Caesars Sportsbook NBA Promo

This Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo is a straightforward offer. If your first bet wins, you'll collect a cash profit and get back your wager. However, if it loses, you won't be left empty-handed. In that case, you'll earn a bet credit, which you can then use on another game in any sports league.

For example, if you bet $550 on the Miami Heat to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, but Joel Embiid's team walks away with the win, Caesars will credit your account with a $550 bet credit. You could then use that bet credit on Tuesday night's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets or any other game.

Great Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook's daily odds boost offerings are among the most extensive in the industry. Before you bet on any NBA game, be sure to check the boosts section of the app before tip-off for enhanced odds markets such as:

James Harden and Tobias Harris each over 2.5 made three-pointers (+375)

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each over 2.5 made three-pointers (+400)

LaMelo Ball over 29.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+425)

76ers, Hornets, Knicks and Pelicans all win (+600)

Jimmy Butler, Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram each over 24.5 points (+650)

How to Sign Up for This Caesars Sportsbook NBA Promo

Bettors who want to get their first bet on Caesars will need to register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Doing so will only take a few minutes when you follow our step-by-step guide below:

Sign up for this Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo

for this Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo Enter promo code NEWSWEEKFULL

Input your name, address, date of birth and any other information needed to confirm your identity

Deposit at least $10 into your account via online banking or another method

Wager up to $1,250 on any NBA betting market

You will receive a bet credit of up to $1,250 if your first bet loses. If it wins, however, you'll earn a cash profit and Caesars will return your initial wager.

Secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars when you sign up with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL and activate the newest Caesars Sportsbook NBA promo.

